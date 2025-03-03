What Is A Nissan Hardbody Truck And Which Years Were They Made?
You'll have to forgive yourself if you've never heard of the Nissan D21 truck. While this was the official name of one of Nissan's light trucks released in 1986, this vehicle was referred to as the Hardbody — even in official advertising. After coming out halfway through 1986 to replace the Nissan 720 (also referred to as the Datsun 720), the Hardbody became known for its durability and toughness — it's considered one of the most reliable pickup trucks of all time. Its styling was also a selling point, with a bold line running around the entirety of its body and a trendy lifted 4x4 design.
The Hardbody's performance was nothing to be overlooked. It initially offered either a four-cylinder or a V6, with a '80s brochure calling the 140 horsepower V6 option the most powerful compact pickup of that time period. Even still, Nissan offered a fuel-injected V6 with 154 hp starting in 1990. By 1996, the Hardbody was only offered as four-cylinder, likely due to the new emissions standards. By 1997, the Hardbody was discontinued, replaced by the D22 Nissan Frontier but not forgotten.
Why is it called a Nissan Hardbody?
Soon after it was released, the Nissan D21 was being called the Hardbody due to its double-walled bed and durable paneling that gave it a solid, brick-like aesthetic. Even Nissan adopted this term, using it in official advertisements and most recently creating a tribute model in its honor – the Frontier Hardbody Edition.
Announced in 2024, this model includes black-painted bumpers, mirrors, door handles, and grille along with 17-inch alloy wheels that closely replicated the original truck's style wrapped in all-terrain tires. The design team said they took classic design elements from the original and modernized them.
Prefer an older Nissan Hardbody? Luckily, it's a truck that's perfect for modifying due to its simple and tough design. You can find '80s and '90s Hardbody trucks being used as lowriders and even in off-road racing. Buying one of these Datsun trucks will set you back around $11,800, proving it still has some worth today.