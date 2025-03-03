What Is A Nissan Hardbody Truck And Which Years Were They Made?

You'll have to forgive yourself if you've never heard of the Nissan D21 truck. While this was the official name of one of Nissan's light trucks released in 1986, this vehicle was referred to as the Hardbody — even in official advertising. After coming out halfway through 1986 to replace the Nissan 720 (also referred to as the Datsun 720), the Hardbody became known for its durability and toughness — it's considered one of the most reliable pickup trucks of all time. Its styling was also a selling point, with a bold line running around the entirety of its body and a trendy lifted 4x4 design.

The Hardbody's performance was nothing to be overlooked. It initially offered either a four-cylinder or a V6, with a '80s brochure calling the 140 horsepower V6 option the most powerful compact pickup of that time period. Even still, Nissan offered a fuel-injected V6 with 154 hp starting in 1990. By 1996, the Hardbody was only offered as four-cylinder, likely due to the new emissions standards. By 1997, the Hardbody was discontinued, replaced by the D22 Nissan Frontier but not forgotten.