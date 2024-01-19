5 Mini Trucks That That Are Perfect For Modifying

The Tacoma, first seen in 1995, is a standout truck known for its toughness. Fast forward to 2024, the Toyota Tacoma has grown into its fourth generation. Over the years, the truck has grown bigger to the point that it's a midsize truck now, but the first-gen Tacoma remains a popular choice for enthusiasts who want to modify it into a mini truck.

The first-gen Tacoma kept the strong frame of the older Toyota trucks but added some nice touches. It was light and tough, perfect for off-road fun. The Tacoma's engine lineup was also impressive. The options ranged from a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine on 2WD models to a more powerful 3.4-liter V6. Both engine types and the four-speed and manual transmissions had exceptional reliability. This made the Tacoma a dependable ride, whether you were driving in the city or heading off-road.

Of course, for some, the true charm of the first-generation Tacoma lies in its potential for modifications, particularly as a lowered mini truck. Its strong build and reliable engines make it great for customizing — lowered suspensions, chrome rims, and cambered wheels. Thanks to being a Toyota, the Tacoma benefits from many extra parts being available, too, so you can make it your own. According to some owners, there are a few things to watch out for. Some find the seats a bit uncomfortable. Also, the truck's frame can rust when exposed to snow or salt. So, remembering these is good if you're considering getting one.