What Years Did Datsun Make Trucks, And How Much Is One Worth Today?
The Datsun brand — which operated under Nissan, the maker of many strange cars – is no longer active, but that's not to say that it has been entirely forgotten to history. The first Datsun vehicle hit the road in 1914, with the name sticking around until the 1980s when Nissan gradually phased it out. It was later revived for one more stint from 2012 to 2022, expanding on its already extensive history and varied catalogue. Alongside some of the best Datsuns ever made are its pickup trucks, which were a regular sight on roads around the world before the end of their run.
Datsun's foray into the truck game dates back to the early 1930s when the first-generation truck was created. Come 1934, the Datsun 13 Truck was on the road, but those within the brand were already hard at work on new, innovative models. In the following decades, such trucks as the Datsun 220, Datsun 520, and the Datsun 720, among a handful of others, hit the market.
The 720 stuck around from 1980 until 1987, though after the '83 model year it was known as the Nissan 720 in the U.S., so it's often regarded as the last Datsun truck to be released. However, the D21, known as the Nissan Hardbody in the United States, was also referred to as a Datsun in Japanese markets. Therefore, on a technicality, the D21 is the last Datsun truck, with a tenure from 1985 to 1997.
If you have a Datsun truck or are looking to acquire one, you're likely wondering what these 20th century relics are valued at in the modern era.
[Featured image by AN Shackle via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Datsun trucks go for a range of prices
When it comes to determining the value of a Datsun truck, there's a lot to consider. Age, condition, mileage, and the like are determining factors, but most important is the model in question. The various trucks released under the Datsun label come with different second-hand market values. Starting with one of the oldest, the Datsun 220, these have sold at an average of around $22,500 based on the few recent sales on record. The Datsun 320 takes a slight dip in average sale price, coming in at $20,463 with, again, only a small handful of sales.
Sale dollar amounts drop dramatically in moving from the Datsun 320 to the Datsun 520. This model and its 521 variant have only gone for an average of $8,499 over the past few years. There's a slight increase with the Datsun 620, which has an average sale price of $12,375 to its credit. Unfortunately, the Datsun 720 takes a dive at $10,033 average. Finally, the D21, or Nissan Hardbody, has sold for $11,842 on average, closing out the Datsun lineage with a monetary whimper rather than a roar. At least the Hardbody is one of the mini trucks out there perfect for modifying.
Datsun's truck offerings enjoyed a good few decades in the sun before retirement, making them key parts of the overall Nissan story. Thankfully, for those who want to own these aging rides, doing so isn't likely to break the bank.