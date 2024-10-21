What Years Did Datsun Make Trucks, And How Much Is One Worth Today?

The Datsun brand — which operated under Nissan, the maker of many strange cars – is no longer active, but that's not to say that it has been entirely forgotten to history. The first Datsun vehicle hit the road in 1914, with the name sticking around until the 1980s when Nissan gradually phased it out. It was later revived for one more stint from 2012 to 2022, expanding on its already extensive history and varied catalogue. Alongside some of the best Datsuns ever made are its pickup trucks, which were a regular sight on roads around the world before the end of their run.

Datsun's foray into the truck game dates back to the early 1930s when the first-generation truck was created. Come 1934, the Datsun 13 Truck was on the road, but those within the brand were already hard at work on new, innovative models. In the following decades, such trucks as the Datsun 220, Datsun 520, and the Datsun 720, among a handful of others, hit the market.

The 720 stuck around from 1980 until 1987, though after the '83 model year it was known as the Nissan 720 in the U.S., so it's often regarded as the last Datsun truck to be released. However, the D21, known as the Nissan Hardbody in the United States, was also referred to as a Datsun in Japanese markets. Therefore, on a technicality, the D21 is the last Datsun truck, with a tenure from 1985 to 1997.

If you have a Datsun truck or are looking to acquire one, you're likely wondering what these 20th century relics are valued at in the modern era.

