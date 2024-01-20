5 Unexpected Cars That Former Presidents Used To Own
An intriguing and perhaps little-known fact about Presidents of the United States is that once they've become the leader of the free world, they're never allowed to drive a car on a public road again.
In 1958, the Former Presidents Act was passed that forced them to give up their driving privileges. In a country so obsessed with automobiles, it's odd that its one-time Commander in Chief can no longer drive them. By all accounts, Lyndon B. Johnson was the last president to be allowed that particular luxury, and according to former President Bill Clinton, it's "one of the biggest drawbacks" to holding the position.
Interestingly, William McKinley, who served as the 25th President from March 1897 until his assassination on September 14, 1901, was the very first president to ride in a car, while Theodore Roosevelt (26th president from 1901 to 1909) was the first to ride in a government-owned car.
Technically, neither "owned" those cars, which was a steam-powered Stanley Steamer (thus disqualifying them from the list), but they still deserve honorary mention for being the first with a slick set of wheels. And if that car name rings a bell, it's the same company that today no longer makes automobiles but does offer a wide variety of steam-powered cleaning services. While the vehicles on this list may not be the coolest cars that Presidents loved to drive, they're in many ways quite unexpected.
Harry S. Truman: Ford Super Deluxe Tudor Sedan
Harry S. Truman served two terms as the 33rd president (until 1953) but did so in a most unorthodox way. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the president in 1945 until he suddenly died on April 12. His Vice President was Truman, who took the reigns of a United States still entrenched in World War II, which wouldn't end until September.
In February 1942, the government forced every automaker to stop building passenger vehicles to ration materials. Instead, they were instructed to build military cars and airplanes for the war effort. The ban lasted until October 1945, and Ford was the first company to return to passenger vehicle production.
The first post-war car Ford built — labeled "Production 1" — was a moonbeam gray (referred to as "white" by some) 1946 Super Deluxe Tudor Sedan, and it was given to Truman by Henry Ford II himself in September 1945. The image above is that of a 1948 model, which looked similar. Unsurprisingly, it was put together using leftover parts from 1942 models and was powered by a 3.9-liter V8 Mercury flathead that kicked out 100 hp.
While Truman technically "owned" the car, he never actually drove it. Why? According to reports, he was actually a dyed-in-the-wool Chrysler man. Remember, this was before the Former Presidents Act, so they could drive as they liked. When Truman left office, he purchased a brand new Chrysler New Yorker and subsequently went on a 2,500-mile road trip with his wife from Independence, Missouri, to the East Coast.
[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Dwight D. Eisenhower: Rauch & Lang electric car
Dwight D. Eisenhower (34th President) served two terms from 1953 to 1961. He was a lauded general during World War II who commanded Allied Forces in North Africa in November 1942 and was Supreme Commander for the invasion of Normandy in June 1944 (D-Day). We also have him to thank for creating the U.S. Interstate Highway System.
While campaigning for his first term in '52, he was often seen tooling around in a 1914 Rauch & Lang electric car. We're fibbing here a bit because, technically, it belonged to his wife's mother (Mrs. Elivera Dowd). Still, it was owned by the family, and Ike was known to drive it frequently, so we're making a concession. Over a century before Toyota unveiled the Prius in 2000, electricity was used in automobiles. In fact, by the early 1900s, electric cars made up a third of every vehicle on the road. In 1912, the Rauch & Lang Electric was the costliest car in America, costing about four times more than a Model T.
Speeds between 18 and 20 mph were reached through five forward speeds (operated by a tiller) and a sixth passing speed button on the floor. The 1914 model had a bevel gear transmission and a dual control coach feature, allowing the driver to operate the vehicle from either the front or back seats. The front seat swiveled to help facilitate this option. It was also decked out with finer touches, like a removable brass clock and crystal bud vase.
The car is said to be on display at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home in Abilene, Kansas.
[Featured image by Buch-t via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0 DE]
Lyndon B. Johnson: Amphicar
Lyndon B. Johnson was John F. Kennedy's Vice President until he was sworn in as the 36th president following JFK's assassination on November 22, 1963, and served until 1969. Johnson was a real car guy and perhaps the most prominent "true automotive enthusiast" of all the presidents. He had many cars, but by all accounts, his favorite was the Amphicar.
Johnson's 800-acre Texas ranch (now a national historical park) was a true home on the range where LBJ could play tricks on people who hopped into his Lagoon Blue Amphicar with him, an amphibious vehicle created by German designer Hans Trippel.
Built between 1961 and 1968 (only 3,878 were made), the design may have been partly inspired by the Volkswagen Schwimmwagen (Swimming Car) used by the Nazis during World War II. It was said to be "the fastest car in the water and the fastest boat on the highway." Double-sealed doors ensured it wouldn't leak and could be "parked" in the water for extended periods.
Powering the Amphicar was a rear-mounted 1,147 cc British Standard SC water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine producing 43 hp. Later versions had larger 1,296 cc and 1,493 cc engines, creating 53 hp. The transmission was built by Hermes, who also made transmissions for Porsche. The front wheels worked as rudders to steer the vehicle, so there was no learning curve from sea to land.
Johnson loved to putt around the ranch in this car, aim it straight for the lake on the property, and yell, "The brakes don't work!" before driving straight in to scare the daylights out of his passengers.
Ronald Reagan: Willys Jeep Universal CJ-6
Ronald Reagan, the 40th president (serving two terms from 1981 to 1989), loved his red Willys CJ-6 so much that it was possibly his "most prized personal car." That's because it was given to him by his beloved wife Nancy as a Christmas gift in 1963. And since the Reagans lived on the 688-acre Rancho del Cielo near Santa Barbara, California, it gave the president ample room to drive whatever vehicle he wanted.
Reagan's 1962 Willys (not 1952, as some sources state) is 20 inches longer than the traditional CJ-5 model (regarded as one of the best Jeeps of all time) and built with more cargo and passenger space. It was powered by a 2.2-liter 134.2 cubic inch four-cylinder Hurricane engine kicking out 75 hp and 114 pound-feet of torque. It had a top speed of 60 mph.
Stephen Colo, a former Secret Service agent detailed to Reagan, recalls having a "death grip" while driving with the president. He said, "Everything was completely open. No seat belts. He's driving, and I'm thinking, 'If we go over the edge, how I'm going to drag him out of that car?'"
It is considered such an important piece of American history that it's registered as a National Historical Vehicle (#10 to be exact). In April 2016, it was on display at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of the HVA's "This Car Matters" event. Today, it sits on display at the Reagan ranch, which is open to the public.
Barack Obama: Ford Escape Hybrid SUV
Before Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th president (serving from 2009 to 2017), he had a leased 2005 Chrysler 300C. When he decided to run for Commander in Chief, many believe he ditched the Chrysler (powered by a big Hemi V8) in favor of the more eco-friendly five-passenger, four-door "family" oriented 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid crossover SUV as a political "going green" statement.
Obama was an environmentally conscious president who fought to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. So switching from a gas-guzzler to a fuel-efficient hybrid probably wasn't entirely about making him look more environmentally friendly. Although, it was the chic car for many Washington politicians (i.e., Hillary Clinton, John Edwards, Christopher Dodd) at the time.
The front-wheel drive Escape was the first hybrid SUV to hit the market in 2004 and was powered by a 2.3-liter in-line four-cylinder engine cranking out 133 hp hooked to a 70-kilowatt electric-drive motor with high-torque. All of which relied on an elaborate computer system to make sure all the interrelated parts worked correctly. EPA ratings put it at 34 mpg in the city and 30 on the highway.
Sources say he moved on from the Escape not long after becoming president. While attending a United Auto Workers union event in 2012, he promised to buy a plug-in Chevrolet Volt after he was president. He never did, but that's likely more due to the Former Presidents Act than anything.