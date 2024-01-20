5 Unexpected Cars That Former Presidents Used To Own

An intriguing and perhaps little-known fact about Presidents of the United States is that once they've become the leader of the free world, they're never allowed to drive a car on a public road again.

In 1958, the Former Presidents Act was passed that forced them to give up their driving privileges. In a country so obsessed with automobiles, it's odd that its one-time Commander in Chief can no longer drive them. By all accounts, Lyndon B. Johnson was the last president to be allowed that particular luxury, and according to former President Bill Clinton, it's "one of the biggest drawbacks" to holding the position.

Interestingly, William McKinley, who served as the 25th President from March 1897 until his assassination on September 14, 1901, was the very first president to ride in a car, while Theodore Roosevelt (26th president from 1901 to 1909) was the first to ride in a government-owned car.

Technically, neither "owned" those cars, which was a steam-powered Stanley Steamer (thus disqualifying them from the list), but they still deserve honorary mention for being the first with a slick set of wheels. And if that car name rings a bell, it's the same company that today no longer makes automobiles but does offer a wide variety of steam-powered cleaning services. While the vehicles on this list may not be the coolest cars that Presidents loved to drive, they're in many ways quite unexpected.