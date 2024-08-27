6 Of The Most Powerful Diesel Trucks You Can Get In 2024, Ranked

Generally, pickup trucks are desired because they can handle a lot more than your standard sedan or SUV. But some truck enthusiasts might need more power than others, and that's when the option of a diesel engine usually comes into consideration. As the name implies, diesel engines are powered by diesel fuel instead of gasoline.

There are a number of reasons why you might want to opt for a diesel truck over a gasoline one. For one, diesel engines offer better fuel efficiency, and since diesel engines utilize a direct fuel injection system, less fuel is wasted in the combustion process. But most importantly, diesel engines deliver more torque, which is the force that the engine uses to turn the wheels. This is vital for pickup trucks because it keeps them moving even with the thousands of pounds of weight being hauled or towed. This, in addition to higher horsepower output, has made diesel-powered trucks the go-to choice for those who need that next-level kind of power, whether for towing heavy loads, hauling equipment, or dominating off-road trails.

There are a wide array of diesel trucks on the market right now and navigating through to find one that best suits your needs might be a little overwhelming, so we've put together this list of six of the most powerful ones and ranked them from worst to best.