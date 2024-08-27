6 Of The Most Powerful Diesel Trucks You Can Get In 2024, Ranked
Generally, pickup trucks are desired because they can handle a lot more than your standard sedan or SUV. But some truck enthusiasts might need more power than others, and that's when the option of a diesel engine usually comes into consideration. As the name implies, diesel engines are powered by diesel fuel instead of gasoline.
There are a number of reasons why you might want to opt for a diesel truck over a gasoline one. For one, diesel engines offer better fuel efficiency, and since diesel engines utilize a direct fuel injection system, less fuel is wasted in the combustion process. But most importantly, diesel engines deliver more torque, which is the force that the engine uses to turn the wheels. This is vital for pickup trucks because it keeps them moving even with the thousands of pounds of weight being hauled or towed. This, in addition to higher horsepower output, has made diesel-powered trucks the go-to choice for those who need that next-level kind of power, whether for towing heavy loads, hauling equipment, or dominating off-road trails.
There are a wide array of diesel trucks on the market right now and navigating through to find one that best suits your needs might be a little overwhelming, so we've put together this list of six of the most powerful ones and ranked them from worst to best.
6. 2023 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Coming in last place is the Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel, which is the only midsize truck in the roundup. Under the hood it comes equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged EcoDiesel engine, delivering up to 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. Even though this pales in comparison to the other entries on this list, it's plenty capable enough for anyone looking for a mid-sized option.
What really sets the Gladiator EcoDiesel apart is its ability to offer that classic Jeep experience — think removable doors, a fold-down windshield, and serious off-road chops — while also being surprisingly practical. With a towing capacity of up to 7,650 pounds and a payload rating of around 1,200 pounds, it's ready for adventure, whether that be hauling your campsite essentials or towing a trailer full of toys for a weekend getaway.
Inside, the Gladiator doesn't skimp on comfort. It offers a rugged yet refined cabin with options for leather upholstery, an intuitive Uconnect infotainment system, and a spacious interior that is perfect for long road trips or just cruising around town with the top down. The truck bed adds another layer of versatility to the classic Jeep experience, making the Gladiator EcoDiesel a great all-around vehicle for those who love the outdoors but still need a truck that can handle day-to-day tasks. While it's a bit of a bummer that Jeep decided to discontinue this diesel variant, if you manage to score one you can still enjoy all the benefits that come with it.
5. 2025 GMC Sierra HD
The GMC Sierra tends to get lumped together with the Chevy Silverado like they're one and the same, and it's easy to see why. They have almost identical specs when it comes down to the mechanical side of things. However, the Sierra offers a more upscale experience compared to its Chevrolet counterpart. Its blend of luxury, technology, and refined design aims at drivers who want more than just a workhorse, and the same goes for its heavy-duty version.
Sharing the same 6.6-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 as the Silverado, with virtually the same performance and capability, the Sierra HD is also able to deliver up to 470 hp and up to 975 lb-ft of torque. This allows it to tow up to 36,000 pounds and haul up to 7,200 pounds. It also uses the same Allison 10-speed automatic transmission as well as the same platform as the Silverado, so they truly are mechanical twins in every sense.
Inside, the truck exudes a sense of luxury with high-end materials, a spacious cabin, and advanced infotainment options. The Denali and Denali Ultimate trims, in particular, elevate the truck even further, offering premium leather upholstery, open-pore wood accents, and a state-of-the-art 13.4-inch touchscreen that supports the latest connectivity options. These touches of refinement make the Sierra HD not just a powerful tool, but also a comfortable and visually stylish vehicle for both work and leisure.
4. 2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD
Just slightly better than the Sierra is the heavy-duty version of the Chevy Silverado, which was the second best-selling truck of 2023, not just because of its sheer power and rugged performance, but also for the incredible value it offers. It has long been a favorite for large families, blue-collar workers, or just anyone whose needs demand serious towing and hauling capabilities. And it does this without sacrificing comfort and advanced features.
The diesel variant of the Chevrolet Silverado HD, with its 6.6-liter Duramax turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, offers a balance of power and refinement. It unlocks a new level of performance, producing up to 910 lb-ft of torque and 470 hp with a towing capacity of 36,000 pounds. This of course depends on whether you go with the 2500 or 3500 variant. The Silverado HD comes standard with a 10-speed Allison transmission that's able to handle the high torque output and shift smoothly between gears, even when under heavy load.
Even with this ruggedness, the Heavy Duty Silverado trucks still promise a smooth ride and a number of creature comforts like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wi-Fi Hotspot, up to 14 camera views, driver-assistance technology, and countless others. One of the standout features of the Silverado HD is that, even with all this, it remains relatively affordable, especially when priced against other heavy-duty trucks, offering exceptional bang for your buck.
3. 2025 GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 earns its spot here not because of its power and performance alone, but majorly because of just how much value you're getting when you compare its price to that of heavy-duty counterparts. This light-duty variant of the Sierra is beloved not only for its performance-to-cost ratio but also for how much more luxury and comfort you're getting compared to its twin, the Chevy Silverado 1500. This is because GMC as a division of General Motors is known for producing more luxurious cars than Chevrolet.
Opting for a diesel variant of the Sierra 1500 gives you a truck that's equipped with a Duramax engine and has a towing capacity of over 13,000 pounds. Going into more detail under the hood, we're looking at a 3-liter inline-six cylinder turbocharged Duramax engine, which if you opt for the highest trim level — The Denali Ultimate — outputs up to 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It also offers an 8-speed transmission with the option to upgrade to a 10-speed transmission.
The Sierra 1500 is also offered in multiple cab and bed configurations each with varying payload and towing capacity, so there's something for most people. Another great thing about it is that even at the highest trim level, it's still cheaper than the highest trim level offered by other luxury competitors like the Ram 1500. It delivers an insane level of performance for the price and although it's not as powerful as the heavy-duty models, it excels in versatility and everyday usability.
2. 2024 Ram HD
One of the most-compared diesel pickups to the Ford Super Duty is the Ram Heavy Duty (HD), a formidable pickup that has been a top choice for performance-demanding consumers for years. Its 2024 model continues to surpass the modern standard for diesel power, with a 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel I6-cylinder engine that is able to crank out up to 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque. And if you're looking for even more power, Ram offers a high-output version that's only available on the 3500 models and with this, you're looking at up to 420 horsepower with 1,075 lb-ft of torque.
The Ram HD is more than capable enough for any work tasks or adventure expedition. It can tow up to 37,000 pounds and haul up to 7,600 pounds. The Ram HD also comes in a number of trim levels and appearance packages to spec out your truck exactly to your liking.
However, one of the biggest downsides of the Ram HD is its outdated 68RFE six-speed transmission which was introduced in 2007 and hasn't been updated since. This was fine when the Cummins engine was only producing 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Now it's heavily criticized because many Ram enthusiasts believe it's no longer enough to support just how much power this truck now outputs. However, Ram recently announced a new eight-speed transmission to be adopted in its 2025 model, so these concerns should hopefully be a thing of the past.
1. 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty
Most people pick diesel trucks over gas-powered trucks for one major reason — power. And when it comes to pure power, The F-Series Super Duty is a no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point workhorse that is more than capable of handling whatever task you throw at it. And that's pretty much why it tops this list. There are three members of the family, the F-250, the F-350, and the strongest of the pack, the F-450, which has a towing capacity of a whopping 40,000 pounds if you're towing with a gooseneck. This means that with the proper configuration, the F-450 is more than capable of towing pretty much anything you need it to, from a travel trailer to an empty semi-truck. In fact, it's also number one on our list of the most powerful trucks ever built.
For those opting for the diesel variant of the Super Duty, Ford offers a number of turbocharged 32-valve V8 engines. The most desirable of the bunch is the high-output 6.8-liter turbo diesel variant, which is capable of churning out up to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. You could also opt for the low-output variant which will get you 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. Apart from the engine, a number of the Super Duty's other features contribute to its beast mode status, such as the 10-speed transmission, the option for dual rear wheels on the F-350 and F-450, and its heavy-duty suspension system.
Methodology
A truly powerful truck should be able to work consistently over long distances and under heavy loads. There are multiple factors that play into this such as horsepower and torque rating, engine size, payload and towing capacity, presence of turbochargers, among others. We considered each of these factors in our ranking to gauge just how well each truck performs under real-world conditions, with horsepower and torque rating and engine size being the most prioritized factors .
High horsepower and torque output translate to a high towing and payload capacity, which is an important factor when deciding which truck to purchase, as it directly reflects the truck's ability to tow large trailers or haul heavy equipment, even over steep inclines. Your truck's towing capacity is how much weight it can pull while towing. On the other hand, its payload capacity is how much weight it can carry or haul, including any passengers or cargo that may be in the cab.
In addition to raw power, we looked at whether or not the truck had turbochargers, and how efficient they are. Turbochargers significantly improve how well a truck performs without sacrificing fuel economy. We also looked at any specialized features particular to each truck that kind of set it apart from the herd, as well as the truck's affordability, value, and performance-to-cost ratio. Finally, we factored in user reviews and expert opinions to ensure that our rankings reflect not just technical specifications, but also real-world satisfaction and performance.