Every Hybrid In Toyota's 2025 Lineup, Ranked By Price
Buyers are increasingly opting for hybrids as a greener alternative to traditional combustion cars instead of making the leap to full electrification. They offer better fuel economy, fewer emissions, and sometimes more power than their traditional counterparts, but without the potential hassle of relying on America's patchy electric charging infrastructure. Toyota offers one of the widest ranges of hybrids of any major manufacturer, with both mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids well represented in its current lineup.
Plug-in hybrids offer greater all-electric range than mild hybrids, although that is dependent on the driver regularly using an electric charger to keep the car's battery charged. Anyone who doesn't have access to a charger might be better suited to a mild hybrid. Toyota provides buyers with hybrid options across a wide range of segments and budgets, from sub-$30,000 economy cars to full-size trucks and SUVs. There are currently 17 hybrid models in its lineup as of this writing, and we've ranked them all in order of price to help you work out which models are within your budget.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid – $23,825
The Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the brand's cheapest hybrid model. It starts from $23,825 excluding destination fees, rising to $28,190 excluding fees for the top-spec XLE Hybrid. It's neither the most exciting car in Toyota's lineup to drive nor the most exciting car in its segment, but it makes up for that with exceptional efficiency. Buyers can expect a combined 47 mpg according to the EPA, with 50 mpg achievable in the city and 43 mpg on the highway.
Not only is the car most efficient in the city, but it's also most at home on urban roads. On the highway, its modest power output becomes more noticeable, and the powertrain becomes noisier. That's far from a deal breaker though, particularly given what else the Corolla Hybrid offers for its low starting price. Equipment levels are competitive across all trims, and Toyota's generous warranty is among the best at its price point too.
Toyota Prius – $28,350
After many years of looking like the odd one out in Toyota's lineup, the latest generation of the Prius brought a complete design refresh that's much more visually appealing than before. The car also handles better than before, and boasts better acceleration than its predecessor. Despite all the changes, Toyota made sure to keep the Prius' key selling point as attractive as ever. The car remains one of the most efficient on the market, with EPA-certified figures of 57 mpg combined, 57 mpg in the city, and 56 mpg on the highway.
That gives the Prius a total range of 644 miles on a single tank. The Prius' attractive pricing also remains unchanged, with the base-spec LE trim available from $28,350 excluding fees for 2025. Toyota offers a broad range of Prius trims, with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options available. The cheapest all-wheel drive trim is the LE AWD, which starts at $29,750 excluding fees.
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid – $28,395
While it isn't quite as efficient as a Prius, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid can be bought for a similar price. The two models share a powertrain, but the less aerodynamic shape of the Corolla Cross Hybrid means that its EPA figures lag slightly. Buyers should expect 42 mpg combined, 45 mpg in the city, and 38 mpg on the highway. That's still considerably more efficient than the average new car, with the EPA estimating that buyers could save around $2,750 in fuel over five years based on an annual mileage of 15,000 miles.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid starts from $28,395 excluding fees, with four trims available for buyers to choose from. The base-spec Hybrid S is the budget pick, while the Hybrid SE adds extras like a wireless charging pad and a blind spot monitor. Upgrading to the Hybrid Nightshade adds black accents and a longer list of equipment, with the range topped by the Hybrid XSE at $31,580 excluding fees.
Toyota Camry – $28,700
Toyota has revised its long-running Camry sedan for 2025, and all trims now get a hybrid powertrain. All-wheel drive is an option across each trim, but front-wheel drive is standard. The base-spec Camry LE starts from $28,700 excluding fees, which keeps it a hair under the $30,000 mark when Toyota's compulsory destination and handling fee is included.
Further up the Camry range, the SE and XLE trims offer more equipment and a nicer interior, while the range-topping XSE boasts a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with a nine-speaker JBL audio system. However, the XSE costs at least $34,900 excluding fees for 2025, and it isn't quite as efficient as the base trim. With front-wheel drive, the base LE trim offers a combined 51 mpg, 53 mpg in the city, and 50 mpg on the highway, while other trims offer a combined 47 mpg in front-drive guise. Adding all-wheel drive dents those efficiency figures slightly across all trims.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid – $31,900
A sensible crossover with decent equipment — there's a reason that so many buyers opt for a Toyota RAV4. According to data from CarFigures, Toyota sold a whopping 475,193 examples of the car in the U.S. in 2024. One of those buyers was SlashGear editor Adam Doud, who summed his review of his newly-bought RAV4 Hybrid up with, "for the price it's hard to complain." That price starts at $31,900 excluding fees for 2025, and rises to $40,205 excluding fees for the top-spec trim.
The RAV4 Hybrid's efficiency figures make for equally impressive reading as other models that share its 2.5L four-cylinder powertrain. Most trims offer a combined 39 mpg, with 41 mpg achievable in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA. All-wheel drive is offered as standard, but buyers wanting to maximize the RAV4's all-terrain capabilities might want to consider the Hybrid Woodland Edition trim. Buyers should be aware however, that if they do then they'll sacrifice fuel efficiency slightly, since it only achieves 37 mpg combined.
Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid – $33,375
Formerly known as the Prius Prime and now called the Prius Plug-In Hybrid for 2025, Toyota's plug-in version of its most efficient car is predictably frugal. The most efficient SE trim achieves a combined 127 mpge with a full battery and a full tank, and even without a charged battery, it will reach a combined 52 mpg. The EPA predicts that it should cost almost $1,000 less per year than the average car to keep fueled, assuming an annual mileage of 15,000 miles.
All other trims offer combined ratings of 114 mpge with a charged battery and 48 mpg on gas alone. The base SE trim starts at $33,375 excluding fees, making it the cheapest plug-in hybrid in Toyota's lineup and one of the very cheapest on the market. The mid-range XSE trim costs at least $36,625 excluding fees, while the top spec XSE Premium will set buyers back at least $40,070.
Toyota Sienna – $39,185
Toyota's only minivan model receives a set of minor updates for the 2025 model year, mainly concerning trim levels and equipment. Its hybrid powertrain remains unchanged. Front-wheel drive variants of the Sienna should hit 36 mpg across the board according to official fuel consumption figures, while all-wheel drive variants see a slight drop, getting 35 mpg combined, 35 mpg in the city, and 36 mpg on the highway.
The base trim for 2025 is the LE, which starts at $39,185 excluding fees. Six trims are available, including the all-terrain oriented Woodland Edition which adds increased ground clearance, a 1500W power outlet for camping, and various unique exterior and interior accents. The XLE, XSE, and Limited are all slightly cheaper and offer competitive equipment levels for those who aren't planning to take their minivan off the asphalt. The upscale Platinum trim tops the Sienna range, with a head-up display and leather-trimmed seats, but it will cost at least $56,145 excluding fees.
Toyota Crown – $41,440
The Crown is a veteran nameplate in Toyota's native Japan, but the latest iteration was only introduced to American shores for the 2023 model year. It's a cross between a conventional crossover and a sedan, with a design that looks more like the latter but a ride height that is more like the former. As well as being more uniquely styled, it's also more upscale than Toyota's best selling models, although it's still not on par with cars from Toyota's luxury arm, Lexus.
The Crown starts from $41,440 excluding fees for the XLE trim, rising to $45,950 for the mid-range Limited and $48,765 for the blacked-out Nightshade trim. The top-spec Platinum trim starts from $54,990 excluding fees, and it gains a more powerful Hybrid MAX powertrain. The efficiency difference between the two hybrid powertrains is significant — while the base powertrain achieves a combined 41 mpg, 42 mpg in the city, and 41 mpg on the highway, the Hybrid MAX powertrain drops to a combined 30 mpg, 29 mpg in the city, and 32 mpg on the highway.
Toyota Crown Signia – $43,590
A higher-riding SUV counterpart to the Crown sedan, the Toyota Crown Signia is a relatively recent addition to the brand's lineup. It starts from $43,590 excluding fees in base-spec XLE form, with just two trim options available. The pricier Limited trim starts from $47,990 excluding fees, but make full use of the car's options list and the final price will be closer to $53,000. A 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive is standard across all trims.
That sole powertrain should achieve a combined 38 mpg, 39 mpg in the city, and 37 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA. That makes it significantly more frugal than the average new vehicle, with the agency calculating a fuel saving of around $400 per year based on a 15,000 mile annual mileage and mixed city and highway driving. The car can travel an officially estimated 551 miles on a full tank of fuel.
Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid – $44,210
A spacious, attractively priced SUV designed with family hauling in mind, the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid was new for the 2024 model year. For 2025, it's available from $44,210 excluding fees, with six trims on offer. Four of those trims feature the base-spec hybrid powertrain, which is significantly more efficient, while two feature the pokier but thirstier Hybrid MAX powertrain.
In front-wheel drive form, the base Grand Highlander Hybrid hits a combined 36 mpg, getting 37 mpg in the city and 34 mpg in the city. Adding all-wheel drive sees those figures dinged to 34 mpg, 36 mpg, and 32 mpg, respectively. All Hybrid MAX models are available with all-wheel drive as standard, but their combined efficiency drops to 27 mpg. Whether the added horsepower is worth the drop in efficiency is debatable, especially since the car's eight-seat layout is only available with the base hybrid powertrain.
Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid – $44,265
For the 2025 model year, Toyota has chosen to discontinue the Prime moniker from its plug-in hybrid models. All models previously known as Prime are now simply called Plug-In Hybrid, and the 2025 RAV4 is no different. Despite its new name, nothing major has changed for 2025, with its powertrain remaining the same as previous model years. That powertrain is the familiar 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid setup that can be found under the hood of many other Toyota hybrid models.
The RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid is significantly pricier than both the gas and mild hybrid RAV4, with the cheaper models starting at $28,850 and $31,900 respectively, both excluding fees. Buyers wanting to step up to the PHEV will need to shell out at least $44,265 without fees, with the top XSE trim costing at least $48,135. Add in fees and some optional extras to the latter and it's easy to push the final price north of $53,000.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid – $46,020
Oddly enough, the Highlander Hybrid is actually pricier than the larger Grand Highlander Hybrid with which it shares a name. The two models are distinct, with the Highlander Hybrid being the older of the pair. We reviewed the Highlander Hybrid back in 2023, and found it to be a well-built and well equipped, if slightly unremarkable, Toyota SUV. For 2025, the model starts from $46,020 excluding fees, with five trims available for buyers to choose from. The most upscale trim is the Platinum, which costs at least $53,675.
All trims are available with all-wheel drive and the same 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. It achieves 35 mpg across the board in lower trims, although the Limited, 25th Edition, and Platinum trims see a marginal dip in highway efficiency to 34 mpg. That makes the Highlander Hybrid more efficient than the equivalent all-wheel drive Grand Highlander Hybrid, albeit by the smallest of margins.
Toyota Tacoma i-FORCE MAX – $46,320
When the fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma launched for the 2024 model year, it was initially only available in non-hybrid form. Since then, Toyota has added an i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain option to the lineup, with prices starting from $46,320 excluding fees for 2025. The cheapest trim to receive the hybrid powertrain is the TRD Sport i-FORCE MAX, with the TRD Off-Road, Limited, Trailhunter, and TRD Pro trims also offered in electrified form. The last two trims are only available as hybrids.
Depending upon trim, the Tacoma achieves a combined 23 mpg or 24 mpg according to EPA figures. Highway and city figures hover within 2 mpg of the combined rating for both variants. Buyers who aren't sold on the benefits of a hybrid powertrain or, perhaps more importantly, those whose budget doesn't stretch to a hybrid truck, can still get a reasonably priced non-hybrid Tacoma. In traditional gas-burning guise, the Tacoma can be had for as little as $31,590 excluding fees.
Toyota 4Runner i-FORCE MAX – $51,990
The 4Runner has been subject to a significant overhaul for 2025, with a new generation launching that brings with it new tech both in the cabin and under the hood. The previous generation had been on sale for around a decade and a half, and so to say it was due a refresh is an understatement. Thankfully, Toyota hasn't done away with much of what made the 4Runner appealing, keeping its off-road chops, body-on-frame construction, and wide range of trims available for the latest generation.
The 4Runner is available in both hybrid and non-hybrid forms, with the former being reserved for mid- and top-spec trims. The cheapest hybrid 4Runner, the TRD Off-Road i-FORCE MAX, starts at $51,990 excluding fees. Fuel efficiency varies by trim, and as of this writing, the EPA has not published a full list of each trim's combined mpg. However, from Toyota's published figures, it seems the hybrid and the non-hybrid trims don't offer vastly different efficiency figures, with combined ratings for both being around 23 mpg to 24 mpg.
Toyota Land Cruiser – $56,700
The most recent generation of the Land Cruiser debuted for the 2024 model year. The 2025 model is available from $56,700 excluding fees, with both trims receiving a standard i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain. The base trim is the Land Cruiser 1958, while the top trim, confusingly just called the Land Cruiser, costs at least $61,470 without fees.
The Land Cruiser's platform and powertrain is shared with the latest 4Runner, and both models offer similar efficiency figures. According to figures published by the EPA, the Land Cruiser should reach a combined 23 mpg, 22 mpg in the city, and 25 mpg on the highway. That makes it far less efficient than the average new vehicle, with drivers spending almost $1,000 extra to keep it fueled assuming an annual mileage of 15,000 miles. On a full tank, the EPA estimates that the Land Cruiser should achieve 412 miles of range.
Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX – $58,005
Toyota's biggest pickup truck, the Tundra, is available with a hybrid powertrain in certain trims such as the Tundra TRD Pro. That off-road oriented trim costs $72,510 excluding fees, making it the second most expensive hybrid trim in the lineup, only behind the $80,725 Capstone. Further down the range, the 1794 Edition, Platinum, and Limited trims are also available in hybrid guise. The latter is the cheapest with a starting price of $58,005 excluding fees.
The hybrid powertrain in the Tundra is primarily there to boost performance rather than improve efficiency, and so its mpg figures don't make for impressive reading. Figures from the EPA database show that the most efficient rear-wheel drive hybrid Tundra offers a combined 22 mpg, with 20 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. Adding all-wheel drive drops that combined figure to 20 mpg, while the off-road oriented TRD Pro only manages a combined 19 mpg.
Toyota Sequoia – $62,425
The most expensive hybrid in Toyota's current lineup is the full-size Sequoia SUV. All Sequoia trims offer the same hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain, which is shared with the hybrid Tundra. The base-spec SR5 trim starts from $62,425 excluding fees, while on the other end of the range, the flagship Capstone trim costs at least $83,915 without fees. Be liberal with the options list and the total price can exceed $93,000.
There are many, many other cars that can be had for the same money, but few offer the same combination of all-terrain capability, family-hauling spaciousness, and hybrid efficiency. The latter is particularly notable when the Sequoia is compared to its V8-powered rivals, since the two-wheel drive version can reach an officially quoted 22 mpg combined, 21 mpg city, and 24 mpg highway. All-wheel drive reduces that combined figure to 20 mpg, but most rivals are firmly stuck in mid-teens territory.