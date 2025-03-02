Every Hybrid In Toyota's 2025 Lineup, Ranked By Price

Buyers are increasingly opting for hybrids as a greener alternative to traditional combustion cars instead of making the leap to full electrification. They offer better fuel economy, fewer emissions, and sometimes more power than their traditional counterparts, but without the potential hassle of relying on America's patchy electric charging infrastructure. Toyota offers one of the widest ranges of hybrids of any major manufacturer, with both mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids well represented in its current lineup.

Plug-in hybrids offer greater all-electric range than mild hybrids, although that is dependent on the driver regularly using an electric charger to keep the car's battery charged. Anyone who doesn't have access to a charger might be better suited to a mild hybrid. Toyota provides buyers with hybrid options across a wide range of segments and budgets, from sub-$30,000 economy cars to full-size trucks and SUVs. There are currently 17 hybrid models in its lineup as of this writing, and we've ranked them all in order of price to help you work out which models are within your budget.