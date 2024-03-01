12 New Sports Cars That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient
Sports cars have become more potent in recent decades thanks to larger engines and modern technology. Unfortunately, that meant that most sports cars had poor fuel economy figures. However, as the world quickly evolves, the days of gas-guzzling beasts ruling the sports car scene are gone. The automotive landscape is humming a different tune, where efficiency is the new horsepower. This is far from sacrificing the exhilarating spirit of a sports car; it is about evolving. It is like trading in the traditional gas guzzlers for mean-running machines that leave the planet and your wallet smiling.
Below, we look at proven performers, including iconic names like Porsche, Ford, and Audi. All these sports cars boast a combined EPA rating of over 20 mpg. Yes, you read that right — imagine an Audi RS 5 that sips fuel like it comes in a fancy teacup but still roars to leave you breathless. Even Ferrari, another iconic brand, gets in on the act with the SF90 Stradale, proving that even the best sports cars can embrace a greener future.
This diverse lineup isn't just about fancy badges. It encompasses all powertrains, ranging from four cylinders to beastly V8s. Therefore, whether you are an eco-conscious enthusiast or a die-hard petrolhead, there's something to ignite your passion.
2024 Porsche 911 Carrera – 20 MPG Combined
Porsche launched the 911 in 1963 with an air-cooled, flat-six engine producing 128 horsepower, and for over six decades, the 911 has been known as one of the best sports cars ever made. It boasts a rear-engine layout that differs from most of its competitors, and the 2024 Porsche 911 lineup consists of a wide array of options, ranging from the base Carrera to the surprisingly fast 911 Turbo S. Porsche's base 911 Carrera boasts a rear-mounted turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine with 379 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels.
The result is a quick 0 to 60 mph sprint of 4.0 seconds and a top track speed of 182 mph. In addition, Porsche unlocks more performance with the Sport Chrono Package, allowing the 911 Carrera to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. In addition to its impressive performance, the 911 Carrera also boasts an impressive fuel economy rating of 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. The 911 Carrera has a 16.9-gallon tank, which, according to EPA, has a total range of 338 miles.
While the 911 Carrera's fuel efficiency outshines quicker and more powerful competitors like the Chevrolet Corvette and BMW M4, its starting price is higher at $114,400.
2024 Audi RS 5 – 21 MPG Combined
Audi introduced the RS 5 in the U.S. in 2013, giving enthusiasts a German sports car with a coupe and convertible body styles. Since then, there have been two generations, with the second generation Audi RS5 receiving a major facelift in 2021.
For the 2024 model year, Audi introduces more standard equipment, including remote engine start functionality, adaptive cruise control, heated steering wheel, and active lane assist. In addition, the 2024 Audi RS 5 uses a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine that produces 444 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. That's more performance than the more expensive Porsche 911 Carrera. Surprisingly, it also outsprints the Carrera from 0 to 60 mph, managing an impressive 3.7 seconds.
Audi pairs the potent V6 with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. This also helps with its fuel economy, netting it an EPA rating of 18 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined. The RS 5 also gets a 15.3-gallon fuel tank, giving it a total range of 321 miles. Audi's $79,600 starting price for the RS 5 is closer to that of the BMW M4. While the RS 5 can boast better fuel economy, the M4's six-cylinder engine outperforms the Audi in all aspects.
2024 Nissan Z – 22 MPG Combined
Nissan revealed the revised Z in 2020, offering enthusiasts a more modern successor to the 370Z. For the 2024 model year, the Z has three trim options: Sport, Performance, and Nismo. All versions feature a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with two potencies. The Sport and Performance trims produce 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, while the Nismo ups the performance to 420 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. Nissan offers two transmission options: a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic. The Nismo also has a specially tuned automatic transmission with enhanced cooling and better-shifting response.
While the manual bonds well with most enthusiasts, it has a lower fuel economy rating of 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. On the other hand, the automatic boasts an improved fuel economy rating of 19 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined in the Sport and Performance trims. On the other hand, the Nissan Z Nismo has the lowest fuel economy rating of the three, managing 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined.
Fortunately, the 2024 Nissan Z boasts a lower starting price of $42,310 compared to rivals like the BMW Z4 and Toyota GR Supra. The Z is also faster than these rivals, with the 400 hp automatic versions sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and the manual models 4.5 seconds.
2024 Chevrolet Camaro – 22 MPG Combined
Chevrolet introduced the Camaro in 1966 as the muscle car to rival the Ford Mustang. Over the years, there have been six Chevrolet Camaro generations, with the latest one beginning life in 2016. While competitors like Dodge ended production of the Challenger in 2023, Chevrolet is still selling a 2024 Camaro with a starting price of $30,900. That's close to the starting price of the newly revised Mustang, but the Camaro boasts a larger 3.6-liter V6 engine with 335 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain pairs with a six-speed manual transmission, powering the rear wheels.
With the manual transmission, the Camaro has good fuel economy ratings of 16 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. Fortunately, Chevrolet also offers a 10-speed automatic transmission, which ups these fuel economy ratings to 18 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. The 2024 Camaro also has a 6.2-liter V8, which produces 455 hp. Despite the increase in performance and displacement, this powertrain matches the fuel economy of the base manual Camaro. The Camaro boasts a large 19-gallon fuel tank, capable of a total range of 418 miles.
Unfortunately, Chevrolet plans to discontinue the production of the Camaro in 2024. While there's no successor at the moment, Chevrolet will offer a Collector's Edition package to pay homage to the Camaro.
2024 Porsche 718 Cayman – 24 MPG Combined
Porsche introduced the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster in 2016, reviving the iconic 718 nameplate that started life over six decades ago. The modern Porsche 718 models are the most efficient Porsche sports cars, especially in their base trims. Porsche offers the base 718 lineup with two transmission options: a seven-speed automatic and a six-speed manual. With the automatic transmission, the 718 models have fuel economy ratings of 21 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 24 mpg combined. However, opting for the manual slightly lowers these ratings to 20 mpg city, 25 mph highway, and 22 mpg combined.
Porsche fits all models with a 14.2-gallon fuel tank, capable of 341 miles in the automatic and 312 miles in the manual versions. Despite having impressive fuel economy figures, the base Porsche 718 versions boast a mid-engine layout, featuring a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. The powertrain helps propel the manual 718 models from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and reach a top track speed of 170 mph. Opting for the automatic 718 models reduces the 0 to 60 mph time by 0.2 seconds.
Like its flagship sports car sibling, the Porsche 911, the 718 also has an optional Sports Chrono Package, improving the automatic model's 0 to 60 mph acceleration to 4.5 seconds.
2024 Lexus RC 300 – 25 MPG Combined
Lexus introduced the RC coupe in 2013 with a striking design and Lexus' new-generation technologies, both of which have been updated over the years, giving the RC a sharper, more modern appearance. With a $45,920 starting price, the 2024 Lexus RC is a good-looking sports car with reasonably decent performance. Lexus offers six RC trim options: RC 300, RC 300 F Sport, RC 300 AWD, RC 300 F Sport AWD, RC 350, and RC 350 F Sport.
Unfortunately, the base RC 300 can't match the performance of pony cars like the base Camaro and Mustang. It produces 241 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.The RC 300 AWD and RC 350 variants boast a more powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 260 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque in the AWD variants and 311 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque in the RC 350 models. However, the base RC 300 boasts the best fuel economy, managing an EPA rating of 21 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. Thanks to its 17.5-gallon fuel tank, the RC 300 has a total range of 438 miles.
Unfortunately, the Lexus RC 300 is one of the slowest vehicles on this list, managing a 0 to 60 mph run of 7.3 seconds. For the best performance, consider the V8-powered RC F, which boasts a quicker 0 to 60 mph sprint of 4.2 seconds but a lower fuel economy rating of 19 mpg combined.
2023 Toyota GR86 – 25 MPG Combined
Toyota introduced the GT86 in 2012 to bring fun back into its vehicles. The GT86 was a front-engine, rear-wheel drive sports coupe with a 2.0-liter boxer engine from Toyota's co-developer Subaru. Initially, the GT86 was available in different flavors: the Scion FR S, Subaru BRZ, and Toyota GT86. Toyota steadily improved the GT86, and in 2021 it introduced a new generation and renamed it the GR86. This generation has three trim options: GR86, GR86 Premium, and GR86 10th Anniversary Special Edition. All models boast a larger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.
Toyota offers the GR86 with two transmission options: a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. While both promise to deliver a rewarding driving experience, the automatic variants have the best fuel economy ratings of 21 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. The manual version has a slightly lower rating of 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. Despite all GR86 models having a 13.2-gallon fuel tank, the automatic variants offer the best range of 330 miles.
The 2023 GR86 is one of the most affordable sports cars, boasting a competitive starting price of $28,400. For the 2024 model year, Toyota will offer a GR86 Trueno Edition, helping celebrate four decades since the launch of the iconic Toyota AE86.
2024 Ford Mustang – 26 MPG Combined
Ford ushered in the seventh generation Ford Mustang with a refreshed exterior, new interior, and more power. This Mustang's main rival is the Camaro since Dodge discontinued the Challenger in 2023. The 2024 Ford Mustang has a $30,920 starting price, offering reasonable performance from its turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. It produces 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, sending it all to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford also offers a more powerful Mustang GT, boasting a 5.0-liter V8 engine with 486 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque.
Unlike the base Mustang, the GT has a six-speed manual transmission as standard. However, Ford also offers the option of a 10-speed automatic. While the GT boasts better performance, the base Mustang boasts better fuel economy ratings of 22 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined. Its smaller powertrain with EcoBoost technology helps boost performance and fuel efficiency.
The automatic and manual Mustang GT models boast slightly poor combined fuel economy ratings of 18 mpg and 17 mpg, respectively.
2024 BMW Z4 – 28 MPG Combined
BMW introduced the Z4 in 2002 as a successor to the Z3. While the initial models had a six-cylinder engine, BMW later introduced the four-cylinder engine in 2005 for the European market and in 2011 for the U.S. Over the years, BMW produced three Z4 generations and currently offers two Z4 trim options: sDrive30i and M40i. The base Z4 sDrive30i has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This translates to better fuel economy ratings of 25 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined.
The Z4 M40i has the more powerful powertrain, a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. In addition to its significant performance increase, it has a good fuel economy rating of 23 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined. Both variants use an eight-speed automatic transmission to power the rear wheels. However, thanks to the additional performance, the Z M40i has a quicker 0 to 60 mph sprint of 3.9 seconds compared to the Z4 sDrive30i's 5.2 seconds.
However, the Z4 has a higher starting price than some of the cars on this list, starting at $53,600 for the sDrive30i and $66,300 for the M40i.
2024 Lexus LC 500h – 29 MPG Combined
The Lexus LC 500 is a luxury coupe that helps showcase the brand's unique design and advanced technologies. For the 2024 model year, the Lexus LC is available in multiple trim and body options, including the LC 500 coupe, LC 500 convertible, and the LC 500h, a hybrid. All Lexus LC 500 versions, except the hybrid, boast a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 with 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. This translates to a reasonably quick 0 to 60 mph run of 4.4 seconds for the coupe and 4.6 seconds for the convertible. The hybrid opts for a 3.5-liter V6 and high-output electric drive motors, producing 354 combined hp.
Despite having less power, the LC 500h sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the LC 500 coupe. Fortunately, the LC 500h outperforms its siblings in fuel economy, boasting an impressive rating of 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined. Its V8-powered siblings only manage a low fuel economy rating of 16 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 18 mpg combined. Surprisingly, the LC 500h also has a larger 22.2-gallon fuel tank, which, coupled with the hybrid system, helps it achieve a total range of 644 miles.
The LC lineup has a steep starting price of $99,800 for the V8-powered coupe. The hybrid starts at $103,100, close to that of the more powerful Corvette E-Ray.
2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata – 30 MPG Combined
Mazda's MX-5 Miata has been around since 1989. Over the years, Mazda created four generations, offering enthusiasts a fun-to-drive and lightweight sports car. For the 2024 model year, Mazda offers two MX-5 Miata versions: one with a soft top roof and the MX-5 Miata RF with a retractable hardtop. All models share the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, boasting 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. As standard, the engine pairs with a six-speed manual transmission. Mazda also offers a six-speed automatic transmission.
The different transmission options also result in varying fuel economy ratings. The automatic is the better of the two, with a rating of 26 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined. The manual transmission versions aren't far off, boasting a fuel economy rating of 26 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined. All MX-5 Miata models have an 11.89-gallon fuel tank, which, despite its size, manages a total range of 357 miles in the automatic and 345 miles in the manual.
Despite having the lowest performance figures in this list, the MX-5 Miata also boasts a low starting price of $28,985. While that's slightly higher than the more powerful Toyota GR86, the MX-5 Miata wins with better fuel economy.
2024 Ferrari SF90 Stradale – 51 MPGe
The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari's flagship sports car, boasting a hybridized V8 powertrain. It's also the brand's first plug-in hybrid, featuring an exotic design, a tech-laden interior, and a gas-electric powertrain with 986 hp. Ferrari's gas-electric powertrain consists of a 769 hp twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors with an extra 217 hp. The powertrain mates with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. This translates into a quick 0 to 62 mph sprint of 2.5 seconds. Ferrari offers an SF90 XX with more performance, upping the output to 1,016 hp.
Thanks to its hybrid setup, the SF90 Stradale has one of the best fuel economy ratings on a sports car, a combined 51 MPGe. However, the twin-turbo V8's fuel economy rating is lower at 18 mpg combined. Its convertible sibling, the SF90 Spider, also has a good fuel economy rating of 44 MPGe but only manages a combined rating of 17 mpg with the gasoline engine.