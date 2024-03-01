12 New Sports Cars That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient

Sports cars have become more potent in recent decades thanks to larger engines and modern technology. Unfortunately, that meant that most sports cars had poor fuel economy figures. However, as the world quickly evolves, the days of gas-guzzling beasts ruling the sports car scene are gone. The automotive landscape is humming a different tune, where efficiency is the new horsepower. This is far from sacrificing the exhilarating spirit of a sports car; it is about evolving. It is like trading in the traditional gas guzzlers for mean-running machines that leave the planet and your wallet smiling.

Below, we look at proven performers, including iconic names like Porsche, Ford, and Audi. All these sports cars boast a combined EPA rating of over 20 mpg. Yes, you read that right — imagine an Audi RS 5 that sips fuel like it comes in a fancy teacup but still roars to leave you breathless. Even Ferrari, another iconic brand, gets in on the act with the SF90 Stradale, proving that even the best sports cars can embrace a greener future.

This diverse lineup isn't just about fancy badges. It encompasses all powertrains, ranging from four cylinders to beastly V8s. Therefore, whether you are an eco-conscious enthusiast or a die-hard petrolhead, there's something to ignite your passion.