2022 Lexus RC F gets minor updates, Fuji Speedway Edition trim returns

The 2022 Lexus RC F is back with its burly V8 engine, and Lexus is returning the Fuji Speedway Edition in a limited number of units. The outgoing RC F Fuji Speedway Edition was limited to 60 units for 2021, but Lexus has allocated 50 units for 2022. And instead of coming in two exclusive paint colors (Cloudburst Gray and Artic Blast Satin), the 2022 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is only available in a satin blue Electric Surge paint.

Yes, the black hood is standard. Who knew blacked-out hoods are here to stay? The 2022 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition also benefits from the weight-saving measures of the RC F Track Edition. The Lexus RC-F and its V8 engine are a delight to behold, but there’s no hiding all that mass. Lexus knew this from the onset and worked on the RC F Track Edition that weighs 177 pounds less than the standard car, thanks to carbon-fiber aero panels, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and a titanium exhaust, to name a few.

Under the hood is the same raucous 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine with 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. Lexus claims a standard RC F goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.2-seconds, while the Fuji Speedway Edition takes only 3.96 seconds. Power goes to the rear wheels via an innovative eight-speed direct-shift automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a rev-matching feature to make you feel like a racing god.

Other goodies include F-tuned adaptive variable suspension, new 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber, triple-beam LED headlights, and LED taillights. Meanwhile, the RC F Carbon Package throws in a carbon-fiber roof and a bevy of carbon aero bits like a rear bumper lip, lower door moldings, and a retractable wing spoiler. The Carbon Package also adds a heated steering wheel and heated/ventilated front seats.

All 2022 Lexus RC F variants come standard with a 10.3-inch infotainment split-screen with Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Of course, the 835W Mark Levinson audio system with 17 speakers remains optional. Lexus has yet to talk about prices, but the 2022 RC F will arrive at dealerships this month.