2024 Nissan Z Nismo First Drive: Track-Day Darling, For Better Or Worse

When I'd finally worked my way to NorCal's finest twisties and kept the Nismo Z in its more aggressive driving modes, the firm suspension shone—even on terrible surfaces, it never felt nervously unsettled, even if it remained viciously rough—and the powertrain was brutal, with enough torque to spin tires on command in third gear. Shifts were DCT-quick and paddle-shifting was responsive enough to actually add engagement to the experience. The Z would actually hold gears and bang limiter if I told it to, as well, which can be a rarity in automatic-equipped sports cars. I am a manual-transmission enthusiast as many Nismo devotees also are, but rest assured—this is a damn good automatic.

Victoria Scott/SlashGear

Steering feel gave me much more... mixed feelings. The Nismo Z's wheel is consistently very heavy no matter which driving mode it's in, and while quick adjustments are easy enough to make, anything beyond five degrees of input immediately requires exponentially more effort. At sane speeds on surface streets, I never found a rhythm. It made me feel as though I were encountering understeer initially, which then rapidly switched to oversteer with the application of throttle, thanks to the extremely aggressive Dunlops that go from maximum adhesion to full slip with little warning. It's definitely not a car that really encourages hard street driving, and it made even normal low-speed maneuvers a forearm workout.

It was clear that the Nismo Z, while still a fun experience on the street, wasn't really focused on it. Daily-driving this would be hard enough work to make me think twice about it.