iPhone Vs Pixel: Is One Ecosystem Really Better Than The Other?

Within the world of smart devices, things are becoming more interconnected by the day. It's almost a given that there's a device to go with any other device you have, but some brands like to have the entire product range locked down. In terms of having a broad product ecosystem, there are two brands that stand out: Apple and Google.

Both brands' signature offerings, the iPhone and the Pixel are locked in a prolific battle within the realm of mobile devices, even though it's not as long-running as the rivalry between the Samsung Galaxy and the iPhone. Beyond the phones themselves, Apple and Google both offer an enormous, and seemingly ever-expanding range of gadgets that link into both companies' respective ecosystems.

But is either ecosystem really better than the other? What really makes a good ecosystem to begin with? Perhaps for you, it's strictly the ease of connecting each piece of the puzzle together, or maybe you care more about robust customization. No matter what your priorities are, there will be a right answer for you. And that is the most important aspect to consider here — there is no blanket answer. However, the answer for you will depend on what you want out of a product ecosystem.

With that in mind, how does each piece of the respective ecosystems stack up?