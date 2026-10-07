Every GM Model That Offers Hands-Free Towing In 2026

Super Cruise was first introduced back in 2017 and GM has been busy innovating and expanding on its capabilities ever since. A combination of cameras, sensors, GPS data, and over 750,000 miles of LiDAR-scanned roads allow for hands-free semi-autonomous driving. The software feature can accelerate, brake, and even change lanes without any input from the driver.

In 2022, GM added hands-free trailering to over 20 of its Super Cruise-enabled models. Without any driver input, the software can learn and calculate the weight and size of the trailer being pulled, and adjust the sensitivity of braking, acceleration, and steering accordingly. It can memorize trailers too, and will constantly run calculations to ensure peak performance while towing.

All GM vehicles equipped with Super Cruise come with a three-year subscription. After that, it'll run you $39.99 per month, with discounts available on annual subscriptions. Hands-free trailering capabilities are included in the software at no additional cost. One caveat worth noting: automatic lane changes are disabled while trailering.