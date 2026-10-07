Every GM Model That Offers Hands-Free Towing In 2026
Super Cruise was first introduced back in 2017 and GM has been busy innovating and expanding on its capabilities ever since. A combination of cameras, sensors, GPS data, and over 750,000 miles of LiDAR-scanned roads allow for hands-free semi-autonomous driving. The software feature can accelerate, brake, and even change lanes without any input from the driver.
In 2022, GM added hands-free trailering to over 20 of its Super Cruise-enabled models. Without any driver input, the software can learn and calculate the weight and size of the trailer being pulled, and adjust the sensitivity of braking, acceleration, and steering accordingly. It can memorize trailers too, and will constantly run calculations to ensure peak performance while towing.
All GM vehicles equipped with Super Cruise come with a three-year subscription. After that, it'll run you $39.99 per month, with discounts available on annual subscriptions. Hands-free trailering capabilities are included in the software at no additional cost. One caveat worth noting: automatic lane changes are disabled while trailering.
2026 Buick Enclave
The Enclave entered its third generation in 2025, offering refreshed styling reminiscent of Buick's Wildcat EV concept, more interior space, and the latest in safety and technology, including a class-leading 30-inch ultra-wide display. The heart of the Enclave is a new turbocharged 2.5-liter four cylinder engine, offering an improved 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque. MSRP starts at $46,400 for the FWD Preferred trim.
For 2026, all Enclaves come standard with the towing package, which includes a heavy-duty engine cooling system along with a factory-installed trailer hitch, allowing for towing up to 5,000 pounds. Super Cruise is available on all three trims, with a list price of $3,670 for Preferred and Sport Touring trim, and $3,015 on the loaded Avenir. The Enclave is also the first and only Buick to offer Super Cruise.
2026 Cadillac Escalade + Escalade ESV
The Cadillac Escalade, along with its stretched-wheelbase twin the ESV, received a significant refresh for the 2025 model year which included a 55-inch digital dashboard and a revised front fascia with all new lighting. Cadillac also discontinued the 3.0-liter diesel motor, leaving the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, producing 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, as standard. Escalade V models gain a supercharger, upping output to 682 hp and 653 lb-ft. MSRP starts at $91,100 for the RWD 1SA trim.
A maximum towing capacity of 8,100 pounds is available on RWD Escalades with the naturally aspirated engine. 4WD drops that to 7,900 pounds, and the V model reduces it further to 7,200 pounds. On ESV models, RWD can tow up to 8,000 pounds. That drops to 7,700 pounds for 4WD and 7,000 for V ESVs. Super Cruise comes standard on all Escalade trims.
2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ + Escalade IQL
Although it shares the Escalade name, the Cadillac Escalade IQ (and longer IQL) was built from the ground up to be Cadillac's flagship EV SUV offering, and it is mechanically unrelated to the body-on-frame SUV. Featuring a dual-electric motor setup, it's good for 680 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque, which can be boosted to 750 hp and 785 lb-ft in Velocity Max drive mode. GM also claims the Escalade IQ offers the longest range of any EV SUV at 465 miles per charge. MSRP starts at $127,405 for the entry-level Luxury trim.
All Escalade IQ can tow a maximum of 8,000 pounds, regardless of trim level. On the larger Escalade IQL however, the Luxury and Sport Trims can tow up to 7,500 pounds, while the Premium Luxury and Premium Sport trims max out at 7,300 pounds. Super Cruise, along with a trailer hitch, seven-wire harness, and integrated trailer brake controller are standard on all IQ and IQL models.
2026 Cadillac Optiq
Introduced in 2025, the Optiq is the smallest EV in Cadillac's lineup. Our first drive impressions called it an unexpectedly good value and a potentially solid luxury EV offering. For 2026, Cadillac offers two drivetrains. The RWD, single motor offers 315 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Upgrading to the AWD dual motor bumps that up to 440 and 498, respectively. There's also a new Optiq-V, which produces up to 519 hp and 650 lb-ft in Velocity Max mode. Prices start at $49,995 for the RWD Luxury trim.
No matter which powertrain or trim level you choose, the Optiq offers a maximum towing capacity of 1,500 pounds. The Optiq-V, however, is not rated for towing. All Optiq trims (again excluding the V) can be equipped from the factory with a frame-mounted hitch for $1,120. Super Cruise is standard on all Optiq and Optiq-V models.
2026 Cadillac Lyriq
The Cadillac Lyriq was introduced for the 2023 model year as the brand's first EV offering. Like the Optiq, the 2026 Lyriq offers a RWD single motor, which produces 365 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, an AWD dual motor, producing 515 hp and 450 lb-ft, and a new sports-tuned Lyriq-V, which offers up to 615 hp and 650 lb-ft in Velocity Max mode. MSRP starts at $59,200 for the RWD Luxury trim.
All RWD single motor Lyriqs are not rated for towing. Upgrading to the AWD dual motor powertrain allows for a 3,500 pound maximum towing capacity. The Lyriq-V also offers a maximum 3,500 pound capacity. A frame-mounted trailer hitch is an available $1,170 option from the factory. Super Cruise is standard on every 2026 Lyriq.
2026 Cadillac Vistiq
The three-row Vistiq slots between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ, and it's all new for the 2026 model year. Cadillac markets it as a baby Escalade, and after our first drive impressions, we just might agree. All trims are propelled by an AWD dual motor powertrain, good for up to 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque in Velocity Max mode. Prices start at $77,395 for the Luxury trim.
Regardless of trim level, the Vistiq will safely tow up to 5,000 pounds. The frame-mounted trailer hitch is available as a $1,170 option. However, on both Luxury and Sport trims, the trailer hitch requires the six-passenger seating package, which replaces the second row bench with a pair of captains chairs, for an additional $800. Six-passenger seating is standard on both the Premium Luxury and Platinum trims. Super Cruise is included on all 2026 Vistiqs.
2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV
The Blazer EV, which is closely related to the Optiq, was first released for the 2024 model year. For 2026, Chevrolet streamlined the lineup, discontinuing the RWD drivetrain. The LT and RS trims can come with either a FWD single motor (220 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque) or AWD dual motor (300 hp and 355 lb-ft). There's also an SS AWD dual motor option which offers up to 615 hp and 650 lb-ft in Wide Open Watts mode. MSRP begins at $44,700 for the FWD LT trim.
Both FWD and RWD versions of LT and RS models can tow a maximum of 1,500 pounds when equipped with the optional Trailering Provisions package. On LT models, this requires the $2,495 Comfort and Convenience Package and the $995 trailer hitch. For the RS, just the $995 trailer hitch is required. Super Cruise is also an optional extra. On the LT model, it's an additional $3,255 (and cannot be equipped without the Comfort and Convenience Package). On the RS, you'll need to first add the $1,395 RS Convenience and Driver Confidence Package, then $3,255 for Super Cruise. The SS is not rated for towing and cannot be equipped with a factory hitch, but it does include Super Cruise as standard equipment.
2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV
Chevrolet claims the Equinox EV is America's most affordable compact EV SUV with at least 315 miles of range. Like the Blazer EV, two distinct powertrains are available: a FWD single motor (220 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque) or AWD dual motor (300 hp and 355 lb-ft). MSRP begins at $34,995 for a FWD LT1 model.
There are three trim levels available for both single and dual motor Equinox EVs: LT1, LT2, and RS. The LT1 trim is not rated to tow, regardless of powertrain. For LT2 and RS, both FWD and AWD models offer a maximum towing capacity of 1,500 pounds when properly equipped. A factory trailer hitch is available for $995. Super Cruise first requires the Convenience Package II ($3,100 on LT2, $2,495 on RS), along with the Active Safety Package 3 ($3,355 for either).
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The fourth and current generation Chevy Silverado 1500 was introduced for the 2019 model year, with a major mid-cycle refresh in 2022. As of 2026, four unique engine options are available: A turbocharged 2.7L four-cylinder, a naturally aspirated 5.3L V8, a naturally aspirated 6.2L V8, and a 3.0L turbo-diesel. Regular cab, double (extended) cab, and crew cab variants are also available, along with three bed lengths. Prices start at $37,200 for a RWD, regular cab, standard bed WT with the turbo-four.
Towing capacities for the Silverado 1500 vary greatly based on configuration and options. Maximum capacity is 13,300 pounds when using a ball hitch and is only applicable to RWD double cab trucks with a standard bed, the Duramax diesel, and the optional Max Trailering Package. Most configurations will hover around 9,500 pounds, even without the towing package. For fifth wheel and goosenecks, maximum capacity is 11,000, and only applicable to RWD double cab trucks with standard bed, the 5.3L V8, and the optional Max Trailering Package. Super Cruise is only available as an optional extra on fully loaded High Country models as a part of the High Country Premium II Super Cruise Package.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV
Chevrolet first introduced the Silverado EV in 2024, and for 2026 it introduced a new rugged Trail Boss trim and improved the truck's range. All Silverado EVs feature AWD and dual electric motors which are paired to a choice of three battery packs: Standard Range (up to 510 hp and 580 lb-ft of torque, with 283 miles of range), Extended Range (up to 645 hp and 765 lb-ft, with 410 miles of range), and Max Range (up to 725 hp and 775 lb-ft, with up to 410 miles of range). Pricing starts at $55,895 for the Custom Standard Range model.
Towing capacity is also dependent on which battery pack you choose. Maximum capacity tops out at 12,500 pounds for the Extended Range WT, LT, and Trail Boss (adding the premium package drops the Trail Boss to 12,300 pounds). The LT Max Range actually offers the lowest capacity of only 7,000 pounds. Super Cruise is standard equipment on Max Range models, and available as part of an option package on Extended Range models. It's unavailable on Standard Range models.
2026 Chevrolet Suburban + Tahoe
The most recent generations of the Tahoe (and its long-wheelbase sibling Suburban) were introduced for the 2021 model year, with a significant mid-cycle refresh for 2025. For 2026, a choice of three powertrains are available: a naturally aspirated 5.3L V8, a naturally aspirated 6.2L V8, and a 3.0L turbo-diesel. MSRP starts at $60,700 for the Tahoe LS 2WD and $63,700 for the Suburban LS 2WD.
Thanks to the truck-like body-on-frame construction, the Tahoe and Suburban offer substantial towing capacities for an SUV. Maximum capacity for the Tahoe is 8,400 pounds, with the Suburban closely behind with a maximum of 8,200 pounds (valid on 2WD models with the 5.3L V8 and optional Max Trailering Package). A 4WD Suburban with the 6.2L V8 and no trailering package offers the lowest capacity of 7,300 pounds. Super Cruise is an available option on all Tahoe and Suburban trims except the entry-level LS.
2026 Chevrolet Traverse
The third and current generation Chevy Traverse was first introduced for the 2024 model year with styling heavily influenced by the larger Tahoe. It remains almost unchanged for 2026. The sole engine choice, a turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine producing 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque, sends power to either the front or all wheels. MSRP starts at $40,800 for the FWD LT model.
Towing capacity for the Traverse maxes out at 5,000 pounds, regardless of drivetrain or trim level. All Traverse include a standard trailering package, which includes a hitch (with cover), heavy-duty cooling system, and a 220-amp alternator. Super Cruise is available on all trim levels, with RS and High Country including it as standard equipment. LT and Z71 trims include it with the Enhanced Driving Package.
2026 GMC Acadia
Because the Acadia shares a platform and powertrain with the Chevrolet Traverse, it was also fully redesigned for 2024, with 2026 offering no significant updates. Power is also derived from the mechanically identical turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine producing 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque, with power sent to either the front or all wheels. Pricing starts at $43,800 for the FWD Elevation trim.
All Acadia models will tow up to 5,000 pounds. The trailering package is also standard — it includes a class III hitch, heavy-duty cooling system, and a 220-amp alternator. Super Cruise is standard equipment on the range-topping Denali Ultimate Trim. It's available as a standalone Super Cruise package on the Elevation, Denali, and AT4 trims.
2026 GMC Hummer EV Pickup + SUV
The electrified generation of Hummer was reintroduced under the GMC umbrella over a decade after being the previous generation was discontinued by GM in 2010. First came the Pickup in 2022, followed by its SUV counterpart for 2024. 2026 saw a power boost for both models, with the pickup now offering up to 1,160 hp on the tri-motor 3X model equipped with the 24-module battery pack. The SUV has to make do with (just) 830 hp on tap. Dual motor models offer up to 570 hp, with the optional Extreme Off Road Package boosting that to 635. Pricing starts at $97,200 for either bodystyle.
Towing capacities for the Hummer EV vary greatly based on bodystyle, battery size, and number of motors. The highest capacity of 12,100 pounds belongs to the dual-motor (2X) Pickup with the standard 20-module battery pack. Selecting the Extreme Off Road Package drops the capacity to 7,500 pounds. For the SUV, maximum capacity of 10,000 pounds is possible only on the standard 2X. Adding the Extreme Off Road Package or upgrading to the tri-motor drops capacity to 7,500 pounds. Super Cruise is standard equipment on every trim of Hummer.
2026 GMC Sierra 1500
Because the Sierra is so closely related to the Silverado, it also entered its fourth generation in 2019, with a mid-cycle refresh for 2022. The same four motors are available in 2026 as well: the turbocharged 2.7L four-cylinder, a naturally aspirated 5.3L V8, a naturally aspirated 6.2L V8, and a 3.0L turbo-diesel. The same three cab options and bed lengths are also available. Pricing starts at $38,600 for a RWD, regular cab, standard bed Pro series with the 2.7L TurboMax engine.
Towing capacity also mirrors the Silverado. It maxes out at 13,300 pounds with a ball hitch, and only applies to 2WD, standard bed, double cab trucks with the diesel motor and Max Trailering Package. For fifth wheels and goosenecks, maximum capacity comes in at 9,900 pounds for 2WD or 4WD double cab, standard bed trucks with the 5.3L V8 and optional Max Trailering Package. Super Cruise is standard on the fully loaded Denali Ultimate trim and is optional on the Denali trim as part of the $6,110 Denali Reserve Super Cruise Package.
2026 GMC Sierra EV
The Sierra EV is nearly identical mechanically to the Silverado EV, and for 2026 it also received a new off-road focused trim, known as AT4, as well as a new entry-level Elevation Trim. Like the Silverado EV, all models include standard AWD and dual electric motors with your choice of Standard Range, Extended Range, and Max Range battery packs. MSRP starts at $62,400 for the Elevation Standard Range model.
Maximum towing capacity comes in at 12,500 pounds and is available on Elevation and Denali trims with the Extended Range battery pack. The lowest capacity for the Sierra EV, 8,500 pounds, applies to models with the Standard Range battery pack. Super Cruise is standard on all Denali and AT4 models. It's an available package for the Elevation Extended Range and unavailable on the Elevation Standard Range.
2026 GMC Yukon + Yukon XL
The Yukon (and longer Yukon XL) are essentially identical twins to the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. The same three powertrains are available: the 5.3L V8, the 6.2L V8, and the 3.0L Duramax diesel. The Yukons offer more premium fit and finish, but all underpinnings are directly carried over. The entry-level 2WD Yukon Elevation starts at $69,600, opting for the XL version will set you back $72,600.
The Yukon's maximum towing capacity of 8,400 pounds is only possible with 2WD, the 5.3L V8, and optional Max Trailering Package. Opting for the Yukon XL drops this to 8,300 pounds. A 4WD XL with the 6.2L V8 and no trailering package offers the lowest capacity at 7,300 pounds. Super Cruise is included as standard equipment on all AT4 Ultimate and Denali Ultimate models. It is available as an optional extra on all other trims.