Does The 2026 Chevy Traverse Have Hands-Free Driving?

Like most major automakers, Chevy offers all sorts of SUVs these days. There's an SUV or crossover for just about every family out there, from the compact and affordable Chevy Trax all the way up to the big boss Suburban. One of the larger models in its lineup is the Traverse, a family hauler with three rows of seating and space for up to eight passengers. The Traverse is getting closer to the Tahoe and Suburban as the years go by, with more capability and tech than ever before, but how does it do when it comes to advanced driver aids?

On base trim levels, there's a lot of modern equipment worth noting. The standard 2026 Traverse LT, for example, comes with automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, front pedestrian and cyclist detection, rear parking assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a following distance indicator. And those are just the highlights — the Traverse also has other smaller features, like vibrating seat alerts, that help you stay aware of the potential hazards around you. For hands-free driving aids, though, you'll need to climb up the trim levels a bit or start speccing some options packages. That's where the Traverse starts offering GM's impressive Super Cruise hands-free driving system.