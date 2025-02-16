What Is The Chevy High Country Package & How Is It Different Than The Silverado LTZ?
With more than 2.7 million vehicles sold in 2024, General Motors (GM) cemented its place as the largest automobile company in the U.S. While GM sells a plethora of cars under its umbrella brands that range from Chevrolet and Buick to Cadillac and GMC, the most popular vehicle from the group's formidable lineup is the Chevrolet Silverado. It was also the second best-selling vehicle in 2024 behind the Ford F-150.
Today, if you are in the market to buy the Silverado, the sheer number of options and trim levels might leave you flummoxed. Chevy not only offers multiple trim levels of the Silverado, but these are spread across two distinct models: the Silverado 1500 and the Silverado HD. The Silverado HD lineup is further classified as the Silverado HD 2500 and the Silverado HD 3500 — Chevy also offers these trucks in several trims.
For this article, we'll be highlighting the LTZ and High Country trims for both the Silverado 1500 and the Silverado HD — both of which are among the higher-priced offerings from Chevrolet besides the off-road-focused Silverado ZR2 option. If you are considering getting yourselves a Chevy Silverado this year, our attempt at clarifying the differences between these two trims might just help you make your choice.
What is the Chevrolet Silverado High Country variant?
The High Country trim is the highest trim of the Silverado currently offered by Chevrolet. First introduced over a decade ago with the 2014 model-year Silverado, it has since replaced the LTZ trim as the top-of-the-line option for Silverado connoisseurs.
The initial editions of the Silverado High Country editions featured several cosmetic changes over the "standard" trim levels of the vehicle — the most notable among which include the larger, bolder chrome-clad grill, chrome trimmed projection headlights, and larger wheels. These trim levels also boasted better interiors, complete with upholstery with an embroidered "High Country" logo, temperature-adjustable front leather seats, and a premium sound system. Thanks to these visual differences, it was easy to distinguish between the High Country and lower-end variants of the Silverado.
Fast forward a decade, and the High Country trim continues to be the top-end offering on the Chevrolet Silverado. Chevy has continued the philosophy of giving the High Country trim several visual traits that differentiate it from other variants.
Differences between the Silverado 1500 LTZ and High Country trims
Given that the LTZ trim is positioned below the Silverado's High Country variant, the first major difference between the two is the base price. Prices for the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ trim start at $57,700. The High Country option is $5,000 more, starting at $62,700. Features exclusive to the High Country trim include premium leather seating and a distinctive stitching pattern, body-color front and rear bumpers, and black power-retractable assist steps with LED perimeter lighting. Chevrolet's super cruise driver assistance technology and an enhanced automatic emergency braking are also exclusively reserved for the High Country trim of the Silverado.
The LTZ trim, in comparison, gets chrome front and rear bumpers and perforated leather-appointed front seating. Interestingly, there are several options offered for the LTZ trim that do not make it to the High Country option and are not available to add. Notable among those include features like the drop-in bedliner and the Safety Package, which adds features like rear pedestrian alert and safety alert seat.
Coming back to the High Country trim, Chevy offers several other packages for the trim that add more features. Notable among these include the High Country Premium Package which adds features like a power sunroof, 22-inch painted aluminum wheels with chrome inserts, all-season tires, and floor liners. There is an additional High Country Premium II Package that adds even more optional features. The LTZ also gets its own set of packages that include the LTZ Convenience Package II, LTZ Plus Package, and the LTZ Premium Package.
Similarities between the Silverado 1500 LTZ and High Country trims
Given that both the LTZ and High Country trims are positioned at the higher end of the price spectrum, the two variants share a lot of common features between them. The similarities begin with the three engine options. The 5.3-Liter (L) EcoTec3 V8 is the standard engine option on both the trims. This engine has 355 horsepower (hp) with 383 pound-feet (lb.-ft.) of torque and is mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The other two engine options are optional upgrades, which are the 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 (420 hp, 460 lb.-ft.), as well as the Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel (305 hp, 495 lb.-ft. of torque). Both these trims also get the same 13.4-inch touch-screen display and 12.3-inch driver information center in addition to eight cameras that give the driver a comprehensive view of the surroundings while driving around and reversing.
Other features common to both trims include power-retractable assist steps, corner step rear bumper, and chrome door handles. Both the trims also let buyers add the Technology Package, which has features like a rear camera mirror, a 15-inch head-up display, power tilt/telescoping steering column, and adaptive cruise control. Both the trims also get identical 17-inch full-size spare steel wheels in black.
Besides the aforementioned technology package, the LTZ and High Country trims also have other optional packages. Several options are the Z71 Off-Road Package, the Dark Essentials Package, and the Interior Convenience Package, along with the Trailering Package and the Max Trailering Package.
Silverado HD: Differences between the LTZ and High Country trims
As outlined earlier, the High Country and LTZ trim of the Silverado is also available on the larger Silverado HD variant of the truck. Just as with the Silverado 1500, pricing for the LTZ option starts at a lower price point than the High Country trim at $62,600. In this instance, however, the price difference is more significant, with the High Country trim starting at $72,900, making it $10,300 more.
Notable features of the High Country trim of the Silverado HD series include a body-color front and rear bumper, a power-up/down tailgate, a dedicated bed view camera, and HD surround vision. As for the interiors, the High Country trim gets premium leather seating with a custom perforation and stitching pattern. The front and second-row outboard seats are heated as well. This trim also has safety-focused features like rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear park assist, trailer side blind zone alert, and safety alert seat.
The LTZ trim of the Silverado HD isn't too far behind the High Country trim as far as features go — though, there are some differences. The LTZ trim comes with a HD rear vision camera and simple cruise control, not to be confused with automated cruise control. Another notable feature includes the tailgate with EZ lift assist with power lock and release. If we're being honest, though, a lot of what comes standard on the LTZ trim also comes on the High Country variant.
Chevrolet Silverado LTZ and High Country trims: What to buy?
The choice between the LTZ and High Country trims ultimately depends on the buyer's priorities. In terms of features, the LTZ trim comes remarkably close to the High Country, especially when factoring in available extras for an additional cost. Simply put, choosing the LTZ doesn't mean you're missing out compared to the High Country. However, that doesn't mean the High Country trim isn't worth considering.
Chevrolet anticipated that Silverado buyers would compare these two top trims before making a decision. To justify the premium, Chevy equipped the High Country with several exclusive features that set it apart. If these additional features — including the more sophisticated interiors, distinctive external design, and the super cruise driver assistance technology — align with a buyer's needs, then the extra investment in the High Country is well worth it. At the end of the day, regardless of which trim you choose, you'll drive away with a well-equipped, capable pickup truck that should serve you well for the next several years. Just make sure you're keeping up with routine car maintenance every 1,000 to 3,000 miles.