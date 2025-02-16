What Is The Chevy High Country Package & How Is It Different Than The Silverado LTZ?

With more than 2.7 million vehicles sold in 2024, General Motors (GM) cemented its place as the largest automobile company in the U.S. While GM sells a plethora of cars under its umbrella brands that range from Chevrolet and Buick to Cadillac and GMC, the most popular vehicle from the group's formidable lineup is the Chevrolet Silverado. It was also the second best-selling vehicle in 2024 behind the Ford F-150.

Advertisement

Today, if you are in the market to buy the Silverado, the sheer number of options and trim levels might leave you flummoxed. Chevy not only offers multiple trim levels of the Silverado, but these are spread across two distinct models: the Silverado 1500 and the Silverado HD. The Silverado HD lineup is further classified as the Silverado HD 2500 and the Silverado HD 3500 — Chevy also offers these trucks in several trims.

For this article, we'll be highlighting the LTZ and High Country trims for both the Silverado 1500 and the Silverado HD — both of which are among the higher-priced offerings from Chevrolet besides the off-road-focused Silverado ZR2 option. If you are considering getting yourselves a Chevy Silverado this year, our attempt at clarifying the differences between these two trims might just help you make your choice.

Advertisement