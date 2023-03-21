What Is Chevrolet's Z71 Package? And Is It Worth The Price?

Introduced more than 30 years ago, Chevrolet's Regular Production Option Z71 is synonymous with enhancing the off-road capability of the brand's trucks and SUVs. Over time, Z71 has represented both an optional suspension package available across various trim levels as well as being its own unique trim level. In the case of late-model Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs, the latter is true.

For 2023, the Tahoe and Suburban each offer no less than six different trim levels. In light of that, does the Z71 moniker still live up to its reputation for getting these super-sized SUVs off the beaten path or has it devolved into more of a marketing ploy?

Starting with pricing, the 2023 Tahoe Z71 starts at $66,195 which is a $1,600 premium over a well equipped 4WD LT model for $64,595. Similarly, the Suburban Z71 begins at $68,895 versus $67,295 for the 4WD LT trim level. So what are buyers getting for their extra splash of cash?