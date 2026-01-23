Cadillac's Lyriq-V Is A Sensible EV Wearing A Clown Nose

There are multiple less-expensive EVs on the market that can transport the same amount of people and/or things as a Lyriq. It's objectively a bad deal if you are looking at pure practical capability. But compared to other fast electric luxury SUVs (for whatever reason a crowded market), the Lyriq-V makes a little more sense. Against a top trim BMW iX xDrive60, the Lyriq-V has less range, but more horsepower and a faster 0-60 time by a full 1.1 seconds.

It's a similar story with the Mercedes EQS 550 4Matic. The Merc is more expensive and has a little better range, but also less powerful and slower in a sprint. However, the EQS can be optioned out with a (snug) third row. SUVs like the Rivian R1S Quad and BMW XM outclass the Lyriq-V as both exceed six-figures and violate a few norms and customs of man (as wells as a few of the Almighty).

It's an odd task to evaluate a car that seems to take itself seriously as an electric SUV, yet simultaneously puts on a clown nose whenever you decide that the speed limit is more of a suggestion for lesser cars. The Lyriq-V was a blast to drive and it's hard to find real faults in a luxurious Cadillac that's also really fast and really quiet. It's not as hard to live with and outright buffoonish as the GMC Hummer, yet it's not as humdrum and pedestrian as something like a Bolt. All things considered, the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V is a terrible value when it comes to practicality, yet it might be the most fun you can have behind the wheel of an electric GM.