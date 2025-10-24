GM's Plan To Drop CarPlay And Android Auto Has The Internet Baffled: 'That's A Mistake'

General Motors is making headlines doing General Motors things: It has announced that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will leave GM vehicles within a few years. As of now, GM's electric vehicles have already ditched the functionality, while gasoline-powered cars are going to be making the change as well. There's no exact timeline of when this will happen, judging by GM CEO Mary Barra's interview with The Verge. General Motors, however, has made an announcement that will see a large amount of change for 2028, seeking to overhaul new vehicle architecture with autonomous driving and AI functionality; in a move that surprises no one.

GM's plan to drop CarPlay and Android Auto is a definite miss, there are no two ways about it. Giving drivers less choice in an age where cars are getting more and more expensive is a bit of a baffling choice. Additionally, actively taking away a feature that plenty of other cars have no plans to remove makes GM worse, just by comparison.

I've driven dozens of new GM vehicles over the years. The CarPlay-less infotainment system that inhabits GM EVs like the Cadillac Optiq now isn't a bad system. You can still take calls and stream music, but it's much less intuitive to navigate, and it doesn't always play well with apps that are on your phone. Having some coherence between your mobile device and the operating system within your car is certainly a positive.