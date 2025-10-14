Rivian Is Skipping On Apple CarPlay And Users Aren't Happy

Over a year ago, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe sat for an interview and gave a rather blunt comparison to justify the lack of CarPlay support on the brand's EVs. He mentioned that putting Apple's infotainment system in Rivian cars would be similar to Apple choosing Windows on Macs instead of developing its own computing software. Back then, Scaringe made it clear that full-blown CarPlay wasn't happening, though some of the apps would appear down the road. A year later, when the Rivian chief again sat for an interview, he doubled down on the decision to skip CarPlay, noting that it would take away from the user experience uniformity.

Yet, once again, he clarified that more features borrowed from Apple's ecosystem will appear in Rivian's electric cars in the near future. "So piece by piece, everything that someone may have missed from their CarPlay experience, whether it was a mapping, or soon we're going to have a voice-to-text, is going to be there, and it'll be beautiful," he said in an interview with The Verge. The company's founder even joked that the company was eyeing Apple's CarPlay Ultra, which itself has received a lukewarm reception from the automobile industry.

As far as Rivian goes, the company's in-car screen-bound experiences aren't as advanced as those offered by Tesla, but when it comes to CarPlay, the company's CEO says he's "really convicted on this." The company is apparently following in the footsteps of Tesla, which has tightly gated the in-car infotainment system but has steadily opened the doors for a variety of external experiences, such as Steam games, while also laying the groundwork for supporting third-party apps.