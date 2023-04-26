This Big Feature Is Still Missing From The Rivian R1S

Back when we first drove the Rivian R1T and noted the absence of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the automaker was coy about when it might be adding them. It did, though, highlight its over-the-air (OTA) update support, which would theoretically allow Rivian to add features like smartphone projection to existing EVs. Whether that's actually going to happen, though, seems doubtful.

Speaking to Marques Brownlee, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe painted a bleak picture for those holding out hope for Apple or Google's systems. "A lot of the things we do, like whether it's music or mapping, we have to make sure we integrate in with the best-in-class platforms," Scaringe said on the WVFRM podcast. "By controlling the system it just allows us to be the arbiter, the head chef, in terms of the experience you get. Versus handing over control of what we think is one of the most important parts of the experience."

Rivian isn't alone in seeing dashboard tech through that lens, and in fact, it'll soon find itself with new members in the CarPlay and Android Auto hold-out club. General Motors announced back in March 2023 that its upcoming EVs would not include either the Apple or Google systems, arguing that it was able to deliver a better experience with native software that benefited from tight integration with the underlying hardware in the car.