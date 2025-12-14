This Cadillac SUV Pushes More Horsepower Than A Camaro ZL1

From just about every rational standpoint, the Cadillac Escalade V-Series doesn't make any sense. Leave the logic at the door, however, and it's one of the coolest and most absurd-in-a-good-way SUVs on the market today. It has the road presence and the immense dimensions of the standard Escalade, but with an added dose of horsepower. A really big dose.

Under the hood is, ironically, a version of the same LT4 V8 that powered the Camaro ZL1. It's a 6.2-liter supercharged unit that makes 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque, which edges out the ZL1 by quite a bit. Okay, the Escalade has only 3 lb-ft of torque more, but also 32 more horsepower. As a refresher, the ZL1 had 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque from a version of that same LT4 V8.

That's pretty impressive, and we can't knock the Escalade-V's 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds, according to testing conducted by Car and Driver. Sure, C&D found that the Camaro ZL1 is almost a second faster, but considering how big the difference between the two cars is, that's still impressive, and the difference between the two cars' 1/4 mile times of around two seconds is also pretty impressive.

While the Camaro will provide the proper performance car experience, the Escalade-V has the added benefit of being super luxurious, and also having room for the whole family and all their stuff. There's also, you know, the small fact that the Camaro has been discontinued. You can still buy a Cadillac Escalade-V, so long as you're ready to part ways with $170,000+.