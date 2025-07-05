How The Cayenne Saved Porsche And Became One Of Its Best-Selling Models Today

The story of how the Cayenne saved Porsche can be traced back to a prediction made by Ferry Porsche back in 1989, long before it debuted. He said, "If we build an off-road model according to our standards of quality, and it has a Porsche crest on the front, people will buy it." Unfortunately, Professor Dr. Ing. h.c. Ferdinand Anton Ernst "Ferry" Porsche died in 1998, just a few years before he would be proven right.

The origins of the Cayenne, one of the Porsches with the most horsepower, date back to the early 1990s, when Porsche was facing a major economic crisis. It was losing money, and sales were seriously slumping — production output for the 1991-92 financial year was only 23,060 cars. The launch of the Boxster in 1996 helped boost Porsche's volume, but it was not enough, and a third vehicle would be necessary to achieve profitability. It was Porsche's U.S.-based sales division that strongly recommended this third vehicle be an SUV, as the body style was selling well in the U.S., Porsche's largest market back then.

The Cayenne was part of Project Colorado, in which the Cayenne and VW Touareg would share a platform, with each automaker using its own engines, chassis settings, and body panels. Sales exceeded Porsche's projections of 25,000 units per year — for its first eight years on the market, worldwide Cayenne sales averaged nearly 35,000 examples each year. Mission accomplished.