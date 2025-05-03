Macan Vs. Cayenne: Which Porsche SUV Is Bigger & How Much Do They Cost?

When it debuted for the 2003 model year, the Porsche Cayenne paved a bold, new path for the iconic German automaker. By 2005, this pioneering Porsche SUV accounted for over half of the company's sales in the U.S., topping the legendary 911. Seeking a repeat of this success, Porsche launched the smaller Macan SUV for 2015. This compact utility became the company's best-selling vehicle a year later and hasn't looked back since.

Advertisement

Yet, there are notable differences between these two Porsche SUVs. The Cayenne can be called the Macan's big brother in two ways: it's been in showrooms longer and is larger in just about every dimension. At the same time, Porsche shoppers can expect to pay less for a Macan than a Cayenne, given comparable trims in their respective model ranges.

While both models share Porsche's DNA, each has a different focus. The Macan offers five-door versatility in a more compact package, making it more urban-friendly. It's also the most affordable new Porsche you can buy. Meanwhile, the Cayenne earns flagship SUV status for the brand. It's brawnier, offers more variants (including the sleeker Coupe edition), and costs twice as much as its smaller stablemate.

Advertisement