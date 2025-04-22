2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS First Drive: Worth The Wait, But No Track Star

Chevrolet's long-delayed Blazer EV finally arrives with a promised SS package for model year 2025. This high-performance electric crossover first kicked off Blazer excitement, but that was well over two and a half years ago. Meanwhile, lower trims that hit the market first struggled with software so much that Chevy decided to halt sales for a few months about a year ago.

Hopefully, those hiccups can stay in the past—but either way, an electric Blazer made for something of an odd choice from the jump. Chevy first revived the nameplate for an internal-combustion SUV that clearly tiptoes more in the crossover direction than the iconic historical Blazer, but then also used the name on an EV built on a completely different platform.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

That EV manages to keep up with the competition in terms of range—undoubtedly the most important stat for anyone considering the switch to electrified life—yet I found the driving dynamics somewhat muted. Especially given the use of such a bold moniker. But now, another year later, the SS variant aims to flip the script with more power, upgraded steering and suspension components, plus stylistic enhancements that all help Chevrolet further compete with Tesla amid the current geopolitical climate.

