The Cheapest Polestar 3 Trades Power For Range, But That Wasn't What Surprised Us

Last year, Polestar debuted the new 3 and 4 SUVs on a media drive program in Spain. I immediately fell for the 3 on the smooth tarmac outside Madrid, where the responsive steering and clever rear-motor torque vectoring made this larger SUV even more playful than the more sporting 4 (and don't ask about that rear window, or lack thereof).

Advertisement

Now, the 3's newest variant arrives with the longest range rating, in the most popular body style for American EV buyers, and–most critically at this time–from $67,500 (plus destination) priced well below the Tesla Model X. But in the meantime, I ventured up to Sweden for a full day of ice drifting, where the order of my favorite Polestars flip-flopped. The 4 immediately stood out as my favorite for slinging around the frozen lake, then the 2, and the 3 last.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

In those admittedly extreme conditions, purposefully drifting as much as possible, the 3 almost became too tail-happy, or more accurately, I felt far too much obvious lag as the onboard software calculated parameters of slip and slide without creating confident predictability of the power delivery.

Advertisement