13 Practical USB-C Gadgets You'll Use All The Time

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The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) gave the tech world its first taste of USB-C in 2014, with the new connector pitched as a smaller, more universal, and easier to use (thanks to being reversible) successor to the full-size USB Type-A port that had been the standard up until then. Fast forward a decade or so, and USB-C is now essentially ubiquitous.

It's all but displaced previous compact USB ports such as USB Mini B and continues to be the physical connector of choice even as charging speeds and data transfer rates continue to climb. We're all for it, too: Gone are the days of worrying about whether you have the right cable for your device, or of keeping a drawerful of different cables with different connectors for charging various gadgets or transferring data from them.

These days, you'll find USB-C connectors on almost everything, including smartphones, laptops, and a wide array of useful gadgets. The latter range from handy everyday products like flashlights, wireless chargers, and screwdrivers to more situational, but no less practical, offerings like monitor light bars, compact fans, and digital-to-analog converters. Let's quickly run through a few highlights.