3 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Using Portable Power Banks

Batteries are fantastic — they let most of your electronics stay untethered from wall outlets while delivering enough power to keep them running all day. In fact, advancements in battery technology have blessed us with smartphones packing silicon-carbon cells, allowing them to last even longer on a full charge. At the same time, software optimization and chip efficiency have improved dramatically. Yet, power banks remain just as relevant as ever.

Popular capacities that power banks offer include 5,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh, and 20,000 mAh. There are options that offer even more, making them ideal for charging larger electronics like laptops. A few offer MagSafe-compatible magnetic charging, making it less of a hassle to charge iPhones and compatible Android devices.

In times of crisis, a fully charged power bank can quickly become one of the most valuable things you have with you, allowing you to charge your phone, laptop, and other essential accessories. In places where wall outlets aren't accessible, there's no denying how useful a portable power bank can be. However, relying on power banks too much, especially when you have easy access to a wall outlet, can shorten their lifespans. As convenient as it may seem, using a power bank as your primary charger can wear it out more quickly and be less efficient than charging directly from a wall outlet.