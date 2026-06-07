5 Android Phones That Ditched Lithium-Ion For Silicon-Carbon Batteries
In 2023, Chinese smartphone major Honor made headlines when it released the Honor Magic5 Pro, with a new type of battery called the Silicon Carbon battery (Si/C). This battery sounded very different from the standard Lithium-ion batteries smartphones have used for decades. After their initial appearance in 2023, Silicon Carbon batteries became increasingly common among Chinese smartphone brands. While leading smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung are yet to jump onto the Si/C battery bandwagon, the list of devices featuring an Si/C battery is definitely getting longer.
Now, it is important to know that Silicon Carbon batteries are actually a type of subset of Li-ion batteries, and not an entirely new technology like Lithium-Sulfur batteries. The key difference between standard Li-ion and Si/C batteries is that the latter uses a different anode material. While traditional lithium-ion batteries feature a graphite (pure carbon) anode, the anode of an Si/C battery is enhanced with a small amount of silicon. Thanks to silicon's inherent energy density, which is roughly 10 times higher than graphite, this anode can pack more lithium ions in the same volume as a standard lithium-ion battery. The result is a battery that can hold more capacity and charge faster while taking less space than a standard Li-ion battery.
While Si/C batteries have their share of advantages, detractors claim the technology isn't free of drawbacks. This includes silicon's tendency to expand during charging, potential cycle-life challenges, increased thermal management needs, and added complexity. Nevertheless, let us now take a look at some smartphones with Silicon Carbon batteries that you can buy in the U.S. market today.
1. Motorola Razr Fold
While phones with Si/C batteries have been around since 2023, none of their makers had a significant presence in the USA. That changed in 2026 when Motorola announced its horizontally folding smartphone — the Motorola Razr Fold — for consumers in the U.S. It features an 8.1-inch foldable internal display and a 6.5-inch P-OLED cover display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, and comes in a single 512GB variant in the U.S.
What made the Motorola Razr Fold truly special was the fact that it was one of the first carrier-supported smartphones in the U.S. to feature a Silicon Carbon battery. As for the battery itself, the device packs in a massive 6,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery with the aforementioned Silicon-Carbon anode. It supports wired charging speeds of up to 80W with a compatible charger and wireless charging speeds of up to 50W. To put these numbers into perspective, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, one of its closest competitors, features a much smaller 4400 mAh battery with slower max wired (25W) and wireless (15W) charging speeds.
The Motorola Razr Fold is not affordable by any stretch of the imagination, and the carrier-unlocked option retails for $1,899 in the U.S., making it as expensive as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.
2. OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone made by Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. It is also among the handful of Chinese smartphones officially sold in the U.S. market — albeit generally not through carrier-subsidized retail channels. OnePlus officially sells carrier-unlocked devices across the U.S., a strategy that may have cost the company long-term visibility among consumers.
Coming back to the OnePlus 15, this flagship device — while not the first OnePlus device in the U.S. to sport a Si/C battery (that was the OnePlus 13) — is the current flagship to use this battery tech. The 2026 flagship, however, gets a significant upgrade in terms of battery capacity over the OnePlus 13. It packs a massive 7,300 mAh battery, compared to the 6,000 mAh battery on the OnePlus 13. What is more remarkable is that the OnePlus 15 does not gain significant weight or thickness over its predecessor while achieving this.
The OnePlus 15 retains the same charging speeds as its predecessor, with the U.S. version capable of achieving up to 80W fast charging via the dual-port GaN charger. The phone also supports wireless charging at 50W. The OnePlus 15 is sold in two variants in the U.S.: a 12 GB + 256 GB option that retails for $899.99 and a 16 GB + 512 GB variant that retails for $999.99.
3. Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)
The Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) is Motorola's flagship flip phone in the U.S. market. The phone goes by the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra moniker in other markets. This vertically folding flip phone features a foldable LTPO AMOLED inner display measuring 7 inches when unfolded, along with a 4-inch external display. The phone uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in the U.S. market.
As for the battery, this device gets a 5,000 mAh Si/C battery that supports fast charging speeds of up to 68W. Wireless charging is also supported, capped at 30W. The phone even supports reverse charging, albeit at a very slow 5W rate. Motorola claims 36 hours of battery life on a single charge for the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026).
In the U.S., the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) is positioned just below the horizontally folding Motorola Razr Fold, which is also part of this list. The single 16GB+512GB variant of the Razr Ultra (2026) is priced at $1,499 in the U.S. It is officially supported by all major U.S. carriers.
4. OnePlus 15R
Alongside the flagship grade, $900 OnePlus 15, buyers in the U.S. also have the option to buy the more affordable mid-range offering: the OnePlus 15R. Think of this device as a watered-down version of the OnePlus 15, with a spec sheet that is more affordable-flagship than pure flagship. The processor used on the OnePlus 15R, for example, is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (instead of the Elite variant on the OnePlus 15). The phone is slightly larger and heavier than the OnePlus 15, a trade-off that is acceptable given that it has resulted in a slight increase in battery capacity.
Just like the OnePlus 15, its less expensive mid-range sibling — the OnePlus 15R — features a Silicon Carbon battery. What has changed, however, is the capacity, which has gone up from 7300 mAh on the OnePlus 15 to 7400 mAh on the OnePlus 15R. The phone supports the same fast-charging speeds as its flagship sibling: up to 80W with OnePlus' own Dual-Port GaN charger. Note that both devices can support 100W charging speeds outside the U.S.
The OnePlus 15R is sold in two storage variants in the U.S.: a base 256GB model for $699.99 and a 512GB model for $799.99. Both variants feature the same 12GB of RAM.
5. Motorola Razr+ (2026)
We have another Motorola flip phone making it into our list of phones with a Si/C battery. The handset in question is the Motorola Razr+ (2026), marketed globally as the Motorola Razr 70+ outside the U.S. It is positioned as a relatively affordable alternative to the Motorola Razr Ultra. Priced around $1,000, the Motorola Razr+ (2026) is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.
As for the battery, the Motorola Razr+ (2026) gets a smaller 4,500 mAh Si/C battery compared to the 5,000 mAh Si/C battery used on its pricier sibling, the Motorola Razr Ultra. The two devices are identical in charging speed. The Razr+ (2026) supports 45W fast charging with Motorola's Turbocharger and 15W wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse charging at a leisurely 5W. Like the Motorola Razr Ultra, this device offers 30-plus hours of battery life (31 hours, to be precise) on a single charge.
In the U.S., the Motorola Razr+ (2026) is available in a single 12 GB/256 GB variant priced at $1,099.99.