5 Android Phones That Ditched Lithium-Ion For Silicon-Carbon Batteries

In 2023, Chinese smartphone major Honor made headlines when it released the Honor Magic5 Pro, with a new type of battery called the Silicon Carbon battery (Si/C). This battery sounded very different from the standard Lithium-ion batteries smartphones have used for decades. After their initial appearance in 2023, Silicon Carbon batteries became increasingly common among Chinese smartphone brands. While leading smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung are yet to jump onto the Si/C battery bandwagon, the list of devices featuring an Si/C battery is definitely getting longer.

Now, it is important to know that Silicon Carbon batteries are actually a type of subset of Li-ion batteries, and not an entirely new technology like Lithium-Sulfur batteries. The key difference between standard Li-ion and Si/C batteries is that the latter uses a different anode material. While traditional lithium-ion batteries feature a graphite (pure carbon) anode, the anode of an Si/C battery is enhanced with a small amount of silicon. Thanks to silicon's inherent energy density, which is roughly 10 times higher than graphite, this anode can pack more lithium ions in the same volume as a standard lithium-ion battery. The result is a battery that can hold more capacity and charge faster while taking less space than a standard Li-ion battery.

While Si/C batteries have their share of advantages, detractors claim the technology isn't free of drawbacks. This includes silicon's tendency to expand during charging, potential cycle-life challenges, increased thermal management needs, and added complexity. Nevertheless, let us now take a look at some smartphones with Silicon Carbon batteries that you can buy in the U.S. market today.