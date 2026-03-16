5 Common Habits That Are Ruining Your Phone's Battery

Smartphones have grown capable in all aspects, including performance, camera quality, and software features. We see significant improvements in processing power every year, and with telephoto lenses capable of capturing the moon, there is not much we could ask for in terms of innovation. Well, perhaps except for better batteries. For years, brands like Apple and Samsung have advertised their smartphones as "all-day" powerhouses. While that's all well and good, mainstream OEMs haven't made a dramatic leap in battery technology in awhile.

Other companies are still pushing the envelope, fortunately. The OnePlus 15 we reviewed, for instance, packs in a mammoth 7,300 mAh battery that lasts well beyond a day and tops up in just over 40 minutes. However, no matter how long your phone lasts initially, over time its performance is going to diminish.

The battery health and management features that emerged in recent years have helped with this. Many smartphones offer ways for users to limit charging to 80%. You can view your iPhone's battery health to see how it has fared over time. And there are ways you can cut down the amount of battery degradation your phone suffers through more than just software features. Many of these tips, in particular, actually stem from poor battery maintenance habits you should be avoiding.