Why You Probably Should Stop Using Battery Saver Apps On Android

Your Android smartphone is an exceptionally advanced little device, but it may have an issue with sustaining its battery life. In fact, over 24% of respondents we surveyed voted battery life as their least favorite thing about Android phones. Granted, poor battery life on Android phones can potentially be fixed by turning on Battery Saver mode, but that may not be enough to limit battery drain on its own.

Instead, you may want to go into your phone's menu and delete any problematic apps that could be running in the background without your approval. These apps can range from anything like Facebook or Instagram to other apps. Even those that even claim to boost your phone's performance, including battery saver apps, are potential culprits for unnecessary system bloat rather than a useful method of keeping your phone's power management needs met.

Constantly recharging your Android phone can create long-term problems with your phone's battery as well, given the limited total number of charges per phone battery. This is even more of an issue if you allow your phone to drain down to zero. Due to burdensome apps constantly wearing the phone's charge down, possibly even while you're not even aware of them doing so, you may find yourself needing to recharge more often than you'd prefer.