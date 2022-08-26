Why You Probably Should Stop Using Battery Saver Apps On Android
Your Android smartphone is an exceptionally advanced little device, but it may have an issue with sustaining its battery life. In fact, over 24% of respondents we surveyed voted battery life as their least favorite thing about Android phones. Granted, poor battery life on Android phones can potentially be fixed by turning on Battery Saver mode, but that may not be enough to limit battery drain on its own.
Instead, you may want to go into your phone's menu and delete any problematic apps that could be running in the background without your approval. These apps can range from anything like Facebook or Instagram to other apps. Even those that even claim to boost your phone's performance, including battery saver apps, are potential culprits for unnecessary system bloat rather than a useful method of keeping your phone's power management needs met.
Constantly recharging your Android phone can create long-term problems with your phone's battery as well, given the limited total number of charges per phone battery. This is even more of an issue if you allow your phone to drain down to zero. Due to burdensome apps constantly wearing the phone's charge down, possibly even while you're not even aware of them doing so, you may find yourself needing to recharge more often than you'd prefer.
Battery Saver mode, not apps
In terms of optimizing your system's power efficiency, you should be able to get away with activating your phone's Battery Saver mode. This isn't too different from the iPhone's equivalent Low Power Mode. That said, on all Android phones running the latest operating system, you should be able to visit the menu with the Battery Saver mode toggle by swiping down on your screen, then toggling Battery Saver mode by tapping its slider in the menu. You can also plan a window of time that Battery Saver mode will turn on automatically by visiting the Settings menu and then navigating to Battery, Battery Saver, and finally setting a schedule.
It's a good idea to know which types of apps to avoid installing on your Android phone if your goal is to reserve as much power as you can. The answer is pretty simple: any app that runs in the background and/or draws power at inconvenient times is not an app you'll want to be installed on your Android phone.
Storage cleaning apps, RAM optimization apps, social media apps, and apps that claim to "save" battery may ultimately end up draining it faster due to the way Android app permissions work. Not to mention, such apps are usually loaded with advertisements that use even more electricity than you might've bargained for. Your phone may also include apps provided by the manufacturer which passively drain power without you ever knowing.