Over 24% Said This Was Their Least Favorite Thing About Android Phones

Android may be the most popular smartphone operating system on the planet, but that doesn't mean it's issue free. There are a number of big frustrations users have with the platform, and SlashGear set out to discover exactly what they are. The concerns Android users noted ranged from software update rollout times to Google's Play Store — but the biggest frustration the people we polled had seems to be a common concern among phone users in general.

According to StatCounter, 71% of people worldwide use an Android-based smartphone. This number drops if you start looking at smartphone users in the United States alone, but over 46% of Americans still use an Android device. The operating system was developed by Google and has been picked up by a range of phone manufacturers. Samsung, HTC, OnePlus, Motorola, and Xiaomi are just a few of the big names that use the operating system on their devices. Android's main rival is Apple, and its iPhones use iOS — if you have a phone and it isn't an iPhone, the chances are it's running Android.

However, despite the operating system's popularity, there are some major issues its users are concerned by. SlashGear asked 592 of them what their biggest problems with the operating system's devices were, and close to a quarter flagged a common issue.