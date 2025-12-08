Anker's New 13-In-1 Docking Station Has A Nifty Removable Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Docking stations are useful for laptops that lack in the connectivity department, providing additional USB and HDMI ports to let them function more like desktops. There are small USB hubs, but they don't offer as much connectivity as a full-sized docking station. The problem is that the whole setup becomes burdensome if you're somebody who travels with your laptop often because then you're hauling this boxy gadget around, as well as other peripherals. A full-sized docking station just isn't going to fit nicely in a messenger bag, but it's necessary.

Anker solved this problem by creating a 13-in-1 docking station that ejects a smaller 6-in-1 hub, eliminating the tough choice: do you buy a USB hub or a USB dock? With it being roughly the same height and width of a credit card, with the thickness of a Sharpie pen., the hub will fit just about anywhere in your carrying case for your laptop. That way, you won't be missing out on too much connectivity if you leave the docking station at home.

The removable 6-in-1 hub connects to your laptop via USB-C and has a USB-C as well as a USB-A slot with transfer rates of 5 Gbps. There's also a USB-C PD-IN slot with a max input of 100W. You'll still be able to connect a second monitor to your laptop without the rest of the dock, too, since there's an HDMI port capable of 40K at 60 Hz. If you're a photo/video editor or photographer, there are also the SD and TF card slots.