7 Of The Best Electric Air Dusters On The Market

We've all been there. Your PC (or a keyboard, or a camera) hasn't been cleaned in years. And why would it be? Removing dust from your PC is no easy affair. Cleaning a camera and its lenses can be even riskier. However, it has to be done from time to time. That's when an electric air duster comes in handy. You really don't want to aim a vacuum cleaner at your delicate, expensive, static discharge-sensitive electronics. And what if a loose piece of machinery gets sucked into the vacuum? With an air duster, you'll just find it sitting near the back of the case. Not ideal, but much safer than a vacuum. Air dusters have other uses too, like removing dust from the inside and outside of a car, but that'll require a more powerful (and often more expensive) model than what's needed for electronics.

If you don't have an air duster, don't worry — we've got you. First, avoid buying one of those high-pressure air cans. They're cheap, sure, but they only last a few seconds. After just a few uses, a budget electric air duster becomes the cheaper option. If you're on a tight budget, this list includes some reliable electric air dusters that won't break the bank. You might already have a tool for the job. Many handheld vacuum cleaners can also be used as air dusters, since at the end of the day, all they do is move air — just in one direction or the other.