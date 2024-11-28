Why You Should Never Use A Vacuum To Clean A Laptop Fan
Whether you are performing regular laptop maintenance or getting ready to sell your device, cleaning your physical device is just as, if not more important, than straightening up your software, storage, and accounts. Among the most important spots to clean is your laptop fan, given its important role in keeping your computer cool, especially during heavy activities such as gaming, downloading large files, or video editing. Ignoring this crucial part of your laptop can result in a greatly reduced performance and internal damage caused by overheating.
If you don't have much experience cleaning your laptop fan, it may be tempting to bust out your trusty vacuum cleaner to get the dirt out from those tight crevices with great speed. However, you may want to reconsider that notion as, while vacuums are sufficient for cleaning many household items, they can cause a surprising amount of irreversible harm when used on a laptop fan. The many sensitive components inside your computer can become damaged from the static electricity generated by your vacuum.
Similarly, you may also unintentionally spin your fan too aggressively due to the strong suction created from vacuum, causing it to not function properly once it's put back into your device. Likewise, you should avoid using items such as rags or feather dusters that can be too abrasive.
What to use instead to clean your laptop fan
Your vacuum may have come in handy for a wide variety of cleaning tasks in the past, but tidying up your laptop fan is a job that should be handled through different means. Thankfully, even if few tools can't quite match the power of a vacuum, there are still plenty of ways to get your laptop fan clean that can still provide plenty of force.
Cleaning your laptop fan can be achieved through the combination of several tools, including cotton swabs, microfiber cloths, and Isopropyl alcohol. But perhaps the most powerful tool you can use on your laptop fan is a can of compressed air. These are straightforward and inexpensive items that are designed to safely get out dust and debris while lasting you a surprising long amount of time when used properly.
But even with compressed air, you'll still want to be cautious in some places. Make sure you're spraying short bursts and maintaining a good distance of around 4 to 6 inches to avoid putting too much pressure on any components. Be careful with the way you're handling the can as well, as holding it upside down or shaking it too much can cause gas leaks. Lastly, be sure to avoid blowing air anywhere except vents, as the pressure from the air can cause damage to other areas such as your speakers.