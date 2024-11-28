Why You Should Never Use A Vacuum To Clean A Laptop Fan

Whether you are performing regular laptop maintenance or getting ready to sell your device, cleaning your physical device is just as, if not more important, than straightening up your software, storage, and accounts. Among the most important spots to clean is your laptop fan, given its important role in keeping your computer cool, especially during heavy activities such as gaming, downloading large files, or video editing. Ignoring this crucial part of your laptop can result in a greatly reduced performance and internal damage caused by overheating.

If you don't have much experience cleaning your laptop fan, it may be tempting to bust out your trusty vacuum cleaner to get the dirt out from those tight crevices with great speed. However, you may want to reconsider that notion as, while vacuums are sufficient for cleaning many household items, they can cause a surprising amount of irreversible harm when used on a laptop fan. The many sensitive components inside your computer can become damaged from the static electricity generated by your vacuum.

Similarly, you may also unintentionally spin your fan too aggressively due to the strong suction created from vacuum, causing it to not function properly once it's put back into your device. Likewise, you should avoid using items such as rags or feather dusters that can be too abrasive.

