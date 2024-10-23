How To Clean And Prepare Your Laptop Before Selling It

Isn't it annoying when you're in the middle of writing an urgent report for class and your outdated laptop just freezes on you? If this happens more often than you'd like, then it's likely already due for replacement. However, don't rush to the nearest big-box retailer just yet. There are five important questions to ask before buying a new laptop — what specs you need, what OS to go with, how long you plan on using it, whether you'll use it for gaming, and whether you're after a connected ecosystem with your other devices.

Advertisement

Once you've decided on the type of laptop you want, you can then go ahead with selling your old one to help cover a part of the cost. But don't make the mistake of just throwing it in a box and sending it off. You first need to make sure it's clean — both physically and digitally. You definitely don't want your buyer to see dirt and grime on it, nor do you want your personal files and information exposed for anyone to see. We'll guide you through the steps to clean and prepare your laptop for selling.