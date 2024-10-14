How To Prevent (And Clean) Dust Buildup In Your PC Tower

Just like cars, PC towers require occasional maintenance and cleaning. And while you don't need to change its oil or replace cooling fluids (unless you have a custom water loop) like a car, you still need to keep dust out of the system to ensure that it's working properly.

Dust buildup is often one of the reasons why your CPU is overheating, so aside from keeping your computer clean, it's good to stop it from accumulating inside your PC case in the first place. After all, an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure. This is also one of the most important PC maintenance tips you need to know to make your investment last longer.

So, how do you prevent dust and dirt from building up inside your PC? Follow these steps and you should be able to extend cleaning intervals of your tower, allowing you to spend less time cleaning it and more time gaming. We'll also share one trick that will help you take the dust out of your computer tower once it really is time to clean it.

I've been using working on computers since the early 2000s, so I know how to keep my devices clean. Aside from maintaining desktop PCs, I also know how to open up and clean up laptops, allowing me to use them reliably for several years.