What Is The 3-2-1 Rule For Backing Up Your Data?

Your data is one of your most valuable possessions. In this case, "data" is being used as an umbrella term to include any kind of information that you store digitally. Often, this means work files, but it also includes personal information, photos, personal documents, and more. If that data is ever lost, it can be anywhere from really annoying to absolutely devastating. That's why it's essential to back up your data.

A simple way to make sure you never lose data is by applying the 3-2-1 rule to your data and backups. Put simply, the 3-2-1 rule means you should always have at least three copies of your data, saved to at least two different types of storage media or devices, and at least one of those devices should be stored away from your primary location. The reasoning is fairly simple.

Even two copies of your data can be compromised if they're both stored at the same place. Imagine you have your data saved to your computer and an external hard drive, but then your house burns down. In that case, having two copies of your data isn't helpful. Adding a third copy in a remote location prevents all of your eggs from being in the same proverbial basket.