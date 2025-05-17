4 USB Fans That Are Highly-Rated On Amazon & Can Keep You Cool This Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Summertime can either be a season of fun and relaxation or a period of misery depending on how well prepared you are. Even if your summer primarily consists of lounging on the couch and catching up on Netflix, encountering the heat and humidity is inevitable. Cooling devices such as air conditioners can make a significant impact on how you handle the heat, but few tools are quite as versatile in this category as a good USB fan.
Being able to receive power through a USB connection gives these fans a huge advantage over traditionally powered models. Rather than having to solely rely on wall outlets, a laptop, car, power bank, or other USB-enabled tool or device can do the job, making them a must-have for PC users especially. This, combined with the compact build of many of these fans, gives you more freedom while still being able to stay cool, no matter where you are. Working on your laptop somewhere without outlets nearby? On the road and your air conditioning no longer works? Out camping in a muggy tent? In these scenarios and more, a USB fan can be your very best friend.
While USB fans are capable tools as a whole, not all are made equal. As a result, you'll want to ensure that the one you obtain is of sound quality and recommended by buyers. We've taken the time to curate a list of some of the best-reviewed USB fans you'll find on Amazon, each entry chosen based on their overall value, price, features, and more. More about our selection process is described at the end of this article.
Koonie 10000mAh Clip on Fan
The Koonie 10000mAh Clip on Fan may look standard enough at first glance, but upon examining it, you'll find that this is a surprisingly powerful and versatile tool. For starters, as its name implies, the fan possesses a strong three-inch clip that can attach on to various edges and surfaces, from the lamp on your work desk to objects at your campsite to your treadmill. This gives you a wider range of options for traveling with and positioning the fan to best suit your needs.
Adding to its versatility is the fan's ability to switch between four different settings that include a soft, medium, and strong wind mode as well as an energy saver mode when you need to conserve battery, all while staying silent no matter the setting. The battery itself is also worth mentioning. Taking only six hours to fully charge through any USB-C compatible port, the 1000mAh battery can keep your device powered for up to a day. When in action, the fan's head can spin 360 degrees in different directions.
These qualities and more have attributed to the fan's exceptional reception on Amazon, sporting a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average from over 14,200 customers. While some wish it was a bit smaller for easier desk use, its powerful airflow and exceptional battery life more than make up for it in the eyes of many. It can currently be purchased on the site for $39.99.
VersionTECH Portable Handheld Fan
One of the best qualities of USB fans as a whole is their combination of power and portability. Few options exemplify this distinct dynamic than the VersionTECH Portable Handheld Fan. Its compact size, ease of handling, and capable performance makes this an ideal choice for various situations.
While there's no shortage of similar fans with handles, VersionTECH's product kicks things up a notch with a handle that assumes various positions. When you need to hold the fan or want some height while it's on a surface, the handle can stand up straight. However, it's also capable of folding up and laying down flat, as well as hanging up on surfaces with its included metal clip. The head of the fan is flexible and can be pointed towards you no matter the position. When not in use, the fan can be folded up and stowed away, adding to its portability. The fan itself is capable of hitting an impressive 3,600 revolutions per minute and possesses three speed settings to best suit your situation.
The VersionTECH Portable Handheld Fan currently has a 4.7-star rating average on Amazon from over 28,000 buyers. Its versatility has come in handy for a wide array of tasks, and customers are genuinely surprised by its power in spite of its size. It's also very affordable, costing only $15.99.
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Lash Fan
USB fans come in all shapes and sizes, but few are quite as unique as the JISULIFE Handheld Mini Lash Fan. Coming in at similar dimensions to an iPhone, the slim, rectangular design of this fan is what likely catches your attention at first. But if you think such a radically different build makes this any less sufficient than more traditionally constructed fans, think again.
Those looking for a fan they can take anywhere with them need look no further. The JISULIFE fan's one-of-a-kind design makes it easily the most personable and transportable pick here, giving you the option to either throw it in your bag or pocket or even throw it around your neck using the provided lanyard. Its capabilities extend beyond this, as the fan possesses surprisingly strong airflow and battery life. It can reach up to 6,000 revolutions per minute with a battery duration of between four and 14 hours depending on which of the three speed settings you have it on. The battery itself only takes three hours to fully charge.
On Amazon, it possesses a 4.3-star rating average. The more than 2,500 customers have largely praised its great build quality, portability, and battery life, with many deeming it an ideal travel companion. The fan comes in either beige or (a very dark) blue and goes for $18.99 or $24.99 respectively.
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan
Not every fan needs to possess mind-blowing capabilities or fancy designs to be of great quality. Such is the case for the Gaiatop USB Desk Fan. This handy device won't surprise you with any jaw-dropping secret functions, but nevertheless stands tall on its own merits.
There's good reason this is dubbed a desk fan. It's certainly compact at only 5.5-inches and 6.5 ounces, making moving it around relatively easy when needed. However, this fan mainly excels at remaining stationary thanks to its lightweight design and sturdy base, complete with rubber pads to keep it in place. The fan itself is quiet and can be tilted up to 90 degrees to keep you and your computer sufficiently cool. Adding to this are its three-speed settings, with an output range of between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm. The fan's cover can easily be detached when needed to allow for cleaning off built-up dirt and debris. Unlike the other fans we've mentioned, this one doesn't include a battery — it's just a straightforward plug-in device.
The economical size and performance of the Gaiatop fan has made it a winner with a majority of customers. It holds a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon from 6,300 buyers who love its convenience and surprising power even on its lower mode. The fan comes in a wide array of colors ranging from black to green to lavender and goes for between $9.99 and $11.99 depending on which you get.
How we chose these fans
As you can imagine, Amazon has no shortage of USB fans available, so we had a tall task when whittling down what made the list. Ultimately, the fans that make up this list were selected based on an array of factors including their functionality, price, overall value, and customer reception.
Given the similarities that many USB fans share, it was important that we found items that either excelled on their own merits as fans. The base functionality of each tool was judged first, ensuring each fan had sufficient airflow, speed settings, and battery life. We especially favored items that carried unique qualities on top of their primary purpose, such as being easy to travel with, securing to different surfaces, or sporting a unique design. From there, we took all of their qualities into account and judged their price and value. While we sought to keep everything here as affordable as possible, it was crucial that the price reflected good quality, ensuring that each fan would make for a good investment for the long term.
But the biggest deciding factor for this particular list was each fan's average customer rating. To make sure each product was reputable beyond a doubt, it was important that each had a sizable number of overwhelmingly positive Amazon reviews. We took a thorough look through the individual reviews as well to best inform our readers what strengths and weaknesses actual users have experienced.