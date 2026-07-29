How Often You Should Replace Every Major Household Appliance

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Appliances are arguably the most important fixtures in a home aside from the home itself, and in their absence, regular life would come grinding to a halt. That's probably why when people shop for appliances, they want the most reliable brands so that they don't have to buy them as often, especially since they're so expensive.

The sad reality is that your appliances will break down eventually — new appliances can even break faster, even if you do everything right. Ultimately, it's not a question of if, it's a question of when.

However, there are some things you can do to reduce risk and extend longevity, like proper maintenance and cleaning, and there are ways to avoid mistakes everyone makes during installation to help your appliance last longer. If you've never maintained your appliances before, we highly recommend looking into that, especially with newer, more finicky models.

With all of that said, it's good to know how much time you can reasonably expect out of your appliances. This lets you know when to start putting aside money for a new one, especially since appliances are expensive and having to buy a new washer or refrigerator off the cuff can be difficult on the wallet. So, if you're curious how long you can expect your average appliance to last, scroll on down.