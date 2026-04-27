What's The Average Lifespan Of An Oven? Here's How Long One Should Last

Replacing a kitchen appliance can be an expensive, frustrating venture. Unless you're intentionally renovating and upgrading your space for a brand-new look, most of us hope to get as much life as possible from our dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens and more. And unless takeout is your main diet, most of our kitchen appliances get a daily workout. From baking muffins on a Sunday morning to roasting a chicken for a weekday meal, the oven is an indispensable part of our cooking routines. But how long does a typical oven last before it needs to be replaced?

Despite its daily use, both electric and gas ovens tend to last longer than other appliances. Dishwashers typically last up to 10 years and microwaves often need replacing in half that time, but you can expect your oven to last 10 to 15 years. If you have a gas oven, you may get up 17 years of life before you're forced to invest in a new one. Of course, your oven's lifespan depends on a variety of factors, including the type of oven, how often you use it, the brand, and your maintenance of the appliance. Gas ovens tend to last longer because they have fewer electrical components.

Replacing your oven will cost on average anywhere between $600 to $3,000 or more, depending on the type and brand you select. You may also have to factor in delivery and installation costs. Built-in wall ovens are more expensive, and you may pay slightly more up-front for a gas oven as well.