Which Washing Machine Brand Is Considered The Most Reliable In 2026?

Washing machines are one of those things most people just have to have in the house, but that doesn't mean you can choose just any and call it a day. While all the top washing machine brands will throw buzzy smart features and other bells and whistles at you to try and convince you to buy, there's one factor that's worth considering over all others: reliability.

Of course, reliability isn't like budget or style. You can't tell what the washer's reliability is just by looking at the product listing. It takes testing or, even better, real-world experience. Since you can't get that yourself as a prospective buyer, you might turn to independent testers or user reviews. We did that for you here, poring over test results from several top organizations and expert reviews published in 2026. Across Consumer Reports, Good Housekeeping, Wirecutter, and Best Products, the consensus points to one brand as the most reliable: LG.

While other manufacturers still got some recognition in certain categories, LG is the one that repeatedly appears at the top of reliability rankings. (That goes for both front-load and top-load machines, too.) LG also came out on top for reliability through extensive laboratory testing, owner surveys, expert evaluations, and long-term reliability data.