3 Dryer Features Worth Paying For (And The Ones You Can Skip)

While old-school dryers would simply operate on a set time and heat level, many modern dryers offer moisture sensor features to help manage your loads. By detecting both moisture and temperature inside the drum, dryers with these sensors can optimize the best time to stop the drying process. Considering dryers use more energy than most people think, moisture sensors can be one way to help you save on your electricity bill by not letting it run longer than it should.

Secondly, by optimizing the drying time, moisture sensors also help prevent issues related to over-drying. When left to over dry, you risk ruining the sensitive fibers in your clothing, which can lead to shrinking. Although it can be possible to reverse some of the damage, some fabrics will not be able to bounce back from being shrunk. If you own a lot of clothes made of natural fiber, like cotton or wool, you'll have a higher risk of them contracting. Knowing this, it may be well worth the extra dollars to get a dryer with moisture sensors, which may cost less than the price of replacing your clothes.

If you're looking for some other bang-for-your-buck sensor solutions for your laundry room, there are also water leak sensors under $10 that can help alert you if there are any leaks. Not only can this save you a ton of money for water-related damage, but it can also prevent other issues, like possible electrocution.