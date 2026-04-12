Not LG, Not GE: These Dryer Brands Rank The Highest For Customer Satisfaction

In the grand hierarchy of major household appliances, people tend to put a premium on items like refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, and clothes washers. So much so, the clothes dryer feels almost like an afterthought in context. That is, naturally, only true until you're stuck holding a basket full of clean, wet clothes and no practical way to get them dry. In that moment, the clothes dryer may well be regarded as the most important appliance in your home, unless, of course, you possess the MacGyver-like ability to rig up a functioning clothes-line on the fly.

Given the fact, when you're next in the market for a new clothes dryer, you'd be wise to select one from a brand with a solid reputation in terms of quality and durability. While you could, and should, spend some time reading over professional reviews of dryers from the major manufacturers, customer satisfaction numbers may be a more reliable reflection of a device's overall quality. High-quality dryers from appliance manufacturers like GE and LG tend to be mentioned often in such satisfaction ratings. However, according to numbers provided by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), dryers bearing the brand of Whirlpool and Samsung may bring more smiles for your consumer buck.

Per the numbers, those two brands are in a dead heat in terms of overall customer satisfaction, with consumers awarding them a score of 82 points each. For what it's worth, those two brands also tied for top honors in ACSI's overall appliance satisfaction category.