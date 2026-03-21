5 Sensors And Tags Under $10 That Will Make Your Home Smarter

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When constructing a smart home, the usual bunch of gadgets most people consider includes smart screens, lights, plugs, and other such gadgets that can automate tasks around the house. Most of these gadgets are useful, and some can even save you a ton of time and money. However, more often than not, the savings start to compound over the long run, since many smart home tech devices can be rather expensive. This may deter many folks from dipping their toes into the world of smart home gadgets. If you were on the fence due to higher costs, you will be surprised to know that there are several gadgets you can purchase for under $10 to make your home smarter.

We've made a list of five sensors under $10 that give a good introduction to the world of smart home tech. We've included a wide range of gadgets to meet various needs around the house. From door and window sensors that can trigger an alarm when there's an intruder to water leak detection that could prevent a major mishap, there are a surprising number of smart home tech products that you can buy without making a dent in your wallet. All the products on this list either perform a specific function when the sensor detects an anomaly, such as sounding an alarm, or relay a notification to a connected device, such as a smartphone.