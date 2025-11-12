5 iPhone Shortcuts You Should Be Using With iOS 26

We found two excellent shortcuts thanks to YouTuber Stephen Robles. The first is dubbed "Ultimate Movie to Note AI." When you want to watch something, but you have no idea where it's streaming, this helps. This shortcut takes care of that discovery process for you with the IMDb API. After you input the name of the film, you'll get a list of results to verifying the movie. Choose the correct one to weed out similar titles or reboots.

What's great about this shortcut is that it does everything you'd need in one fell swoop. It'll find all the available streaming services or places to purchase the movie. After you tap the one you want, all the pertinent info gets dumped into an Apple Note. Inside that note, you'll have the title, the platform where you can stream it, a link directly to the title, and a movie poster. While many websites provide the streaming information after a quick Google search, using this shortcut is arguably faster and better since it cuts to the chase. You get the movie's streaming service and a link to it, with no other unwanted info to sift through.

Imagine how handy this would be for building a list of content you want to watch. Every time you see a movie that you're interested in, simply run the shortcut, create the note, and then add it to a watchlist folder for later — and forget about it. Stephen Robles adds that if you're not an Apple Notes user, you can customize the shortcut to use a different notes app. Download the shortcut via this iCloud link.