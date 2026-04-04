You Could Save Money Using Your Dryer At Certain Times Of Day - But There's A Catch

Laundry day can be a bit of a drag, but it doesn't have to cost a lot. One way to save money on your electric bill is by doing your laundry at a certain time of day. However, this only works if you're on a time-of-use (TOU) energy plan. TOU plans are pretty straightforward. They are rooted in the fact that energy rates change throughout the day based on demand. Electricity prices will increase during "peak hours," while you'll see lower electricity costs during off-peak hours when demand is lower.

The specific peak hours will vary depending where you live and on your provider. For example, California generally considers peak hours to be 4 p.m. and 9 p.m, which is the time that people get off work and start cooking, doing dishes, cleaning, watching television, and doing laundry. Meanwhile, Alabama Power considers peak hours to be between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m between June 1 and September 30. Between November 1 and March 31, however, peak hours are between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. There are no peak hours at all in the months of October, April, and May.

Energy company Con Edison charges a steady lower rate any time of day in October through May, but considers June through September to be peak energy use months. It advises to avoid using larger appliances — like washing machines and dryers — between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. during the work week in these months. It's also recommended to avoid charging your electric vehicle during these peak hours to save on costs.