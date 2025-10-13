13 Of The Most Useful Ways To Use NFC Automations At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With rapidly increasing technological advancements, manual input and efforts are minimized as the world moves closer to automation each day. You are probably familiar with NFC mobile payments and how they have made payments faster and more secure. Similarly, you can set up NFC automations at home for added convenience, plus the NFC tags are dead cheap. You can get 50 pieces for just $13.80 on Amazon, hence an affordable way to introduce automation in every corner of your home. However, before proceeding any further, one thing is clear: NFCs can only work if you have lots of smart home devices that are compatible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pairing, such as ovens, lights, security systems, and more.

To set up NFC tags with the smart devices, use the Shortcuts application in iOS and Home Assistant for Android. Open the app, go to the NFC section, scan the tag, and enter a command to add the respective automation. Whenever the phone comes in contact with the tag, it will activate the automation. With NFCs, you can use your smart home devices in many ingenius ways to save time on different chores.