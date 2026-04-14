What's The Average Lifespan Of A Garbage Disposal? (According To Experts)

In North America, the garbage disposal is often seen as a kitchen essential, alongside a range of other useful kitchen cleaning gadgets. In fact, Intel Market Research reports that more than half of all newly built homes on the continent are designed to include one. It can be important, then, to understand what makes them tick, particularly regarding issues like maintenance and expected lifespan.

The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors notes that a disposal for food waste typically lasts about 12 years, approximately twice as long as that of a trash compactor (just 6 years on average) and very close to the average lifespan of a microwave. The body does note, though, that "these life expectancies have been determined through research and testing based on regular recommended maintenance and conditions of normal wear and tear." As with all appliances, the better it's cared for, the longer it tends to last.

Fellow professionals note that this seems to be about standard for such an appliance. Reliance Plumbing Sewer & Drainage Inc. of Northbrook, Illinois, gives a slightly lower estimate of about 10 years, while Mr. Rooter Plumbing offers a broader range of 8-15 years. Both conclude that these crucial appliances can be taken rather flippantly by users, given what they're put through when they clear away food, and that factors such as the machine's age and how it's treated affect how long it will ultimately last. This is why only an average number or a broader range can be provided.

Let's take a look at some things users can do to get the longest, most effective life from their disposal, as well as some tell-tale signs that it's time to service or replace the unit.