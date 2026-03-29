What's The Average Lifespan Of A Microwave? Here's How Long One Should Last

As with any home appliance, there are countless major microwave brands, all of which have reputations that vary. Some reputable brands will offer great value because they'll likely offer microwaves with a longer-than-average lifespan and an excellent warranty (say, a 5-year warranty). Others might be budget-friendly, but you might expect to receive less than a year of reliable performance.

That's not to say that you should avoid cheaper microwaves completely, however. You can find the best microwaves for under $100 from the most trustworthy and reliable brands that can withstand the test of time. Also, there are some major brands that, although they have been around for decades and offer expensive products, you'll want to avoid if you want to save your future from constant headaches. To purchase a microwave that you can count on, read expert reviews and customer ratings and check out the brand's return and warranty policies. Sometimes shorter warranties are a sign of lower-quality construction and material.

Besides quality, how you use and maintain your microwave can affect its lifespan, too. Overloading your microwave, either by running it dry or filling it with too much food, could strain the machine and possibly lead to your appliance overheating or shutting down. Additionally, using your microwave in a tight, enclosed area, such as directly against a wall or inside cabinets, can shorten your appliance's lifespan by blocking airflow. You also don't want to plug your appliance into an ungrounded circuit or an overloaded extension cord. Microwaves require much higher power thresholds, and a random jolt from unstable power could fry internal components or start a fire.