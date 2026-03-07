The Worst Quality Washing Machine You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no myth that many new appliances break faster than older ones. Some of that comes down to added complexity, while in other cases it can be due to manufacturers designing their machines to last just long enough to cover their warranty period and not a moment longer. You might expect that the tradeoff for all of this is that every new appliance would at least be good at its core job, but as Consumer Reports found out in its survey of 25 of the worst products of 2025, that isn't necessarily true.

When testing a range of washing machines, Consumer Reports found that some excelled at cleaning clothes and provided a bevy of helpful additional features and functions as well. However, others simply didn't cut it, finding them incapable of delivering consistent washing performance, never mind excel in other areas. The worst of the bunch was the Midea MLTW41A1BWW, which scored very poorly in the washing performance category and was relatively noisy to boot. This top-load washer promises a 4.1 cubic foot load capacity and a range of preset modes, but none of that matters if it can't comprehensively clean the clothes you put into it.

Midea didn't score particularly highly in our own comparison of major washing machine brands either, earning an unremarkable 14th place out of 20. At the top of that comparison sat GE, LG, and Speed Queen, but other big brands like Bosch and Miele also comfortably beat Midea overall.