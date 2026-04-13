12 New Gadgets Worth Checking Out In April 2026

If Apple Silicon was Apple's big slam dunk when it debuted in MacBooks, then the MacBook Neo is the victory lap. For just $599 (or $499 if you're a student), you get a powerful device in a premium aluminum chassis. And there are surprisingly few compromises compared to pricier MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros. You'd only be missing out on a couple of major things, like backlit keys and a haptic touchpad.

Don't be discouraged by the fact that it has the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro, the performance benchmarks sometimes put it ahead of even the M3 chip. Some stress tests pitting the Neo against Windows devices suggest that it can open dozens of apps and stream videos without bogging down, despite a relatively weak 8GB of RAM. In more rigorous testing against other laptops in its same class, it holds its own. Some people have even managed to get it to run "Cyberpunk 2077" despite it not being a gaming laptop in the slightest.

If you liked MacBooks but resisted buying one based on the price, this is where you can finally get your foot in the door without having to sell the whole leg. You'd struggle to find a laptop with this build quality at this price point, and for now, it's the cheapest laptop entry point into the Apple ecosystem. For those who aren't put off by its shortcomings, it could go on to be one of the best budget laptop options on the market.