How The PLAUD Note And NotePin Use Agentic AI To Optimize Your Workflow
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gone are the days when people whisper "what did she say" across the boardroom, or you look back at your notes and can't understand anything you wrote. Instead of being so zoomed in on transcribing a meeting that you ignored what is actually happening, gadgets like PLAUD's AI notetakers promise to automatically transcribe and summarize the recording.
The Note is PLAUD's flagship product, an AI voice recorder integrating PLAUD Intelligence developed from AI models like GPT-4.1, o3-mini, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, and Gemini 2.5 Pro. The Note takes care of the backend clerical stuff with the goal of users being more present during a class, meeting, or presentation, and more productive in the post-work. The Note activates a single button-press, using studio-grade recording that can differentiate each speaker. The PLAUD app then shows word-for-word transcripts, detailed summaries, and feedback on performance. Its slim, rectangular profile weighs 30 grams, and won't feel intrusive simply laying out on the table.
The NotePin is PLAUD's wearable AI-powered voice recorder: a 2-inch long, pill-shaped device that can be worn as a necklace, pin, clip, or wristband. Or, you can simply lay it on your desk. Both products have the same transcription and summarization features, as well as $159-price point. However, the accessories to wear the NotePin as a necklace or wristband are sold separately. Each device comes with a PLAUD app subscription for 300 minutes of transcriptions, and users who need more can upgrade to 1200 minutes for $8.33 a month, or unlimited use for $20 per month.
The PLAUD notetakers' notable features
Voice recorders aren't new and every phone comes with one pre-installed. So, PLAUD had to prove itself worth the extra purchase. One such feature is templates that organize your recorded data: select the template before recording, and PLAUD intelligence will compile your data to fit. For example, the lecture template outlines the title, themes, and key chapter points. The interview template breaks down the main ideas, questions, and answers.
"The professional templates really give you the content structure that fits into your profession," Elina Tsao, PLAUD's head of brand center, told SlashGear in an interview. "We offer over 1000 templates, either developed by PLAUD AI or contributed by users who are experts themselves."
However, that feature may soon be outdone by the advancing PLAUD Intelligence. "What I see potentially will be the most notable feature would be the integration," Tsao said. "We currently give you 27 formats of exporting the files to your local device and in the future, we'll integrate every content into your workflow and third party apps, like Notion or Google Workspace."
For example, the follow up email that was mentioned in your recorded meeting is now put on your to-do list or, better yet, pre-written in your drafts. People are already using AI to help write a cover letter and generate images, after all.
Currently, the PLAUD notetakers' AI features are only accessible through the PLAUD app. A desktop model is in the works and set to relaunch in the summer of 2025. Plus, some functions such as the ask AI, custom summary templates, and industry glossary are only included for premium subscribers.
Who are the PLAUD notetakers for?
While these notetakers might be able to analyze your conversation over dinner or customer service phone calls, working professionals typically benefit most from the PLAUD software, Tsao told SlashGear. "Fundamentally, [it's] for anyone who has a lot of conversations and they do want to utilize their conversations for a professional purpose, whether it's managing their knowledge system by keeping up with their learning curve or contributing to the teamwork that they have to share."
A concentrated subset of PLAUD users are in the medical field, she added, trading hours of paperwork for more life-saving work. All PLAUD devices are SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant, with end-to-end encryption.
The software even offers AI suggestions, analyzing your recordings and offering feedback such as tweaks on how to format questions. Plus, the summaries and transcripts can be translated across over 112 languages. While working professionals may be the ideal customer, students could also be able to take advantage of the voice recorder, summarizing lectures and creating action items lists for homework. The Note and NotePin may also interest some for personal use: imagine a language learner records their casual phone call and the software helps to progress their speaking skills, or even monologuing a business idea to which PLAUD Intelligence provides feedback. After all, there are plenty of ways content creators can utilize generative AI to expedite their creativity.