How The PLAUD Note And NotePin Use Agentic AI To Optimize Your Workflow

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gone are the days when people whisper "what did she say" across the boardroom, or you look back at your notes and can't understand anything you wrote. Instead of being so zoomed in on transcribing a meeting that you ignored what is actually happening, gadgets like PLAUD's AI notetakers promise to automatically transcribe and summarize the recording.

The Note is PLAUD's flagship product, an AI voice recorder integrating PLAUD Intelligence developed from AI models like GPT-4.1, o3-mini, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, and Gemini 2.5 Pro. The Note takes care of the backend clerical stuff with the goal of users being more present during a class, meeting, or presentation, and more productive in the post-work. The Note activates a single button-press, using studio-grade recording that can differentiate each speaker. The PLAUD app then shows word-for-word transcripts, detailed summaries, and feedback on performance. Its slim, rectangular profile weighs 30 grams, and won't feel intrusive simply laying out on the table.

The NotePin is PLAUD's wearable AI-powered voice recorder: a 2-inch long, pill-shaped device that can be worn as a necklace, pin, clip, or wristband. Or, you can simply lay it on your desk. Both products have the same transcription and summarization features, as well as $159-price point. However, the accessories to wear the NotePin as a necklace or wristband are sold separately. Each device comes with a PLAUD app subscription for 300 minutes of transcriptions, and users who need more can upgrade to 1200 minutes for $8.33 a month, or unlimited use for $20 per month.